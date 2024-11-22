King Charles Was ‘Crushed’ When He Only Got a 20-Minute Notice Before Harry Made a Bombshell Reveal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once blindsided King Charles III with a last-minute decision that allegedly left the monarch feeling deeply ‘crushed,’ according to royal insiders. At the time, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, was in the middle of a crucial diplomatic tour in the Gulf region, specifically meeting with the King of Bahrain. The meticulously planned tour, which had been in the works for months, was seen as a prominent opportunity to enhance relations and gain favorable media attention for the British royal family. However, this effort was dramatically overshadowed by a public announcement made by Harry and Meghan.

As revealed by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book Finding Freedom, Harry gave his father a mere 20-minute heads-up before releasing a bombshell statement that confirmed his relationship with Markle. The statement not only announced their relationship but also included a scorching critique of the media’s intrusive coverage of Markle. The timing of this announcement was damaging as it hijacked the news cycle completely, as reported by Mirror.

The book describes Charles’ reaction as deeply disappointed. Royal authors wrote, "It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months. A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the Press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry's new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles's tour of the Gulf. The team at Clarence House, which had spent months putting together Prince Charles' tour in the hopes that it would be covered significantly, was crushed."

As per Express, Harry’s decision to confirm the relationship was motivated, in part, by his desire to protect Markle from the relentless media onslaught. This pivotal moment in the royal family’s dynamics marked the beginning of deeper tensions between Harry and his father, eventually leading to the couple’s exit from their roles as working members of the royal family. Harry always protective of Markle, had become increasingly defensive, cutting off friends and allies who he believed were gossiping about his new relationship. In his memoir Spare, Harry highlighted how race played a role in the public’s harsh judgments of Markle, further fueling his determination to defend her.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the 'Friends @ Home Event' at the Station Airport. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson)

Fast forward to the present, a reunion between Harry and his father still seems bleak. While Charles reportedly understands the pressures that led Harry to make his abrupt announcement, the Duke's explosive interviews where they aired grievances against the monarchy allegedly completely destroyed any semblance of trust. With the holiday season approaching, the Sussexes aren't expected to receive a Christmas invite. Given Charles' cancer scare earlier this year, the monarch reportedly wishes to have a quiet Christmas although he desperately also wants to see Harry's children and form a closer bond.

