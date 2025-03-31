King Charles’ Shocking Deathbed Orders Revealed—And It Involves Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Camilla’s Power Play!

As King Charles is fighting cancer, he has now made a wish that would secure the future of Queen Camilla even when he is not there anymore. As reported by RadarOnline, King Charles has mentioned that Prince William can banish his brother Prince Harry if upon becoming the king, Willam makes sure that Queen Camilla has complete authority over the palace.

Insiders have revealed that given King Charles’ health condition, William cannot refuse this order of his father and that has made Queen Camilla plot her own schemes so that her power and authority remains intact even after King Charles’ passing. William, who is the oldest son that King Charles’ had with the late Princess of Wales, Diana, has continued to behave rather nicely with Queen Camilla, despite the kind of effect she had on his parents’ relationship.

An insider revealed that while a lot of people believe that “he’s still harboring a lot of resentment toward her,” William has not said anything bad about Camilla publicly after she married his father in 2005, almost 9 years after the death of his mother.

William’s brother Harry, however, has not held it back when it came to talking about Camilla. In his memoir, Spare, Harry had called Camilla “dangerous” and also claimed that she had consciously and sneakily ruined the images of other Royals to ensure that her position gets better.

While William has always maintained a cordial relationship with Camilla in public, it is only natural that he does bear resentment towards her because of what she did to his parents, as an insider revealed. As an insider mentioned, “The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children. William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment.”

Given how ruthless William is becoming as he removed Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll last year, the King is worried that after he dies, William might do the same to Camilla. This fear is what has led him to his wish, which William cannot really disagree with.

King Charles’ wish has given Camilla a solid ground to stand on as she is already planning to get herself shares of the monarchy’s properties, a whole bunch of staff for her care, and other kinds of allowances that would take care of her expenses. Moreover, sources close to the Royal household have also revealed that Camilla is strongly against Harry and his wife Megan Markle ever being seen in the palace.

It should be noted here that William’s wife Catherine Middleton recently tried to make the two estranged brothers meet and sort things out among themselves. However, the meeting did not go as planned and there were rumors of the meeting not having taken place at all. With the relationship between the brothers so strained and King Charles wishing to allow William to do as he pleases in regards to Harry, it remains to be seen how William decides to proceed.