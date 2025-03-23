5 Times When Queen Camilla Seemingly COPIED Princess Diana’s Iconic Outfits

Princess Diana was dubbed as a fashion icon throughout her life. The late royal started several fashion trends when she was alive. The Princess was known for her bold fashion choices and looks, which are spoken about to date.

Queen Camilla, on the other hand, is known to wear simple silhouettes and colors that compliment her. Given their different style preferences, it would be difficult to imagine Camilla in an outfit that Diana was usually seen wearing. Here’s a list of 5 times the queen consort wore outfits that were extremely similar to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress

Princess Diana’s black “revenge dress” moment is infamous in history. The royal left the world shocked with her transformation after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana had stunned the world in a black dress from Christina Stambolian. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a chiffon train. The late Princess paired with a pearl choker and black stockings.

Camilla was seen in a very similar dress in 1995. The black dress that she opted for featured a plunging neckline similar to Diana’s. Camila’s look was also completed with a pearl choker with a gem pendant resembling Diana’s neck piece.

The black veil moment

Princess Diana wore a black lace veil and a black full-sleeved dress during her meeting with John Paul II in 1985. She accessorized the look with simple pearl jewelry.

Pope John Paul II and Princess Diana, 1985.

Queen Camilla wore an eerily similar outfit during her visit to Pope Benedict XVI. People were quick to note the similarities between Camilla and Diana’s ensemble. It was hard to miss how similar Camilla’s black lace veil looked to the late royal’s. The similar pearl accessories that they both wore, also became a topic of discussion among people.

The dazzling red gown

In 1984, Diana wore a silk taffeta gown during a visit to the ballet in Oslo, Norway. The red dress that the princess wore was designed by Jan Van Velden. The red dress featured sheer sleeves and embellishments in the shape of flowers.

OSLO – NORWAY 🇳🇴

FEBRUARY 11, 1984 👑♥️ Diana, Princess of Wales on a visit to the ballet 🩰

OSLO – NORWAY 🇳🇴

FEBRUARY 11, 1984 👑♥️ Diana, Princess of Wales on a visit to the ballet 🩰

in Oslo wearing a red silk taffeta evening dress designed by fashion designer Jan Van Velden

During her 2016 attendance at the Royal Variety Performance, Camilla wore a gown that seemed quite similar at first glance. The red floor-length gown was a very similar shade to Diana’s Jan Van Velden dress. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings. The dress also featured sheer sleeves similar to Diana’s dress.

The polka-dot connection

Diana had sported a bold choice by opting for a polka dot dress in 1993. The People’s Princess paired the navy blue dress with a white blazer that perfectly complimented the white polka dots.

In 2019, Camilla decided to go for a look that seemed like the perfect recreation of Diana’s look. The now queen consort wore a black polka dress that featured white polka dots. She paired the look with a nude handbag and pearl necklace. The similarity in the look did not only extend to the dress, but also to the accessories. Camilla sported pearl studs similar to Diana’s.

Diana’s iconic full pink ensemble

Diana’s look during the Royal Tour of Italy is considered to be one of her most iconic ones. The late royal went for a pink skirt suit from the designed Catherine Walker. She paired the look with a matching bowler-style hat that went perfectly with the outfit.

HM Queen Camilla looks absolutely divine in pink

Camilla was seen wearing a very similar outfit in 2023. The royal’s look cane during her State Visit to France. The queen consort also sported a pink skirt suit from a different designer than Diana’s. Camilla’s outfit was designed by designer Fiona Clare. Both Diana and Camilla’s outfits were notably the same shade of bubblegum pink.