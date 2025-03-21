Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show might not be a hit with everyone. A Catholic priest recently spoke about the show while labeling it as “bloody awful.” He also noted how Catholics should watch the Duchess’ show as penance for Lent.

With Love Meghan is a lifestyle show that gives us a glimpse into Meghan Markle’s life. The Netflix show has a total of 8 episodes, in each episode. The duchess invites a new guest over to talk about cooking, gardening, and hosting.

Some famous faces including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer have graced the show. Famous chef Chef Roy Choi, Markle’s make-up artist Daniel Martin, and friend Kelly Zajfen have also appeared on the show.

A priest by the name of Brendan Kilcoyne has spoken up against the ex-royal’s show. He specifically referred to an episode where Meghan is seen sporting a bee-keeping suit while talking to a beekeeper. The priest noted how the bees must have been “mortified” after overhearing the conversation. He also mocked the duchess saying the conversation was “riveting.”

Priest Kilcoyne also noted how lucky the British family got after Prince Harry and Meghan severed ties with the family. He spoke about how the royal family didn’t deserve to be associated with “somebody who is clearly operating at such a shallow level.”

The priest went on to note how the “great line” of the royal family has given the world several great English kings and queens. “From an Irish Catholic point of view, perhaps of varying attractiveness – it does not deserve this,” he added. Kilcoyne noted how the royal family made a “narrow escape” given the Sussexes exiting.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly make place in King Charles’ heart with moving gesture.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of the royal family to mark Remembrance Day. @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/9VViZkkvmh — Akhtar Bukhari (@akhtar4988) November 9, 2024

“There must be some sort of instinctive, almost muscular spasm by which monarchy still has a survival instinct, that manages to expel a member who is a direct threat,” the priest explained. He went on to call Markle the “nemesis” and “anti-monarchy.”

Kilcoyne thanked god for the fact the Sussexes reside in Montecito and not the UK anymore. He also called Prince Harry a “poor” and “deluded noggins of a husband.”

The priest continued to talk about the ex-royals on his podcast The Brendan Option. In the same episode he heavily criticized Megahn in, he asked his fellow Catholics to watch the show and “do it for Lent.” He also suggested that his followers “offer it up.”

“Drink in the mediocrity and savor the narrow escape that one of the most distinguished royal lines in the world has just had,” the priest noted. He concluded by noting that the Netflix show was “bl**dy awful.”

The catholic priest isn’t the only one who seems to have an opinion about Markle’s show. A source recently spoke to InTouch magazine to reveal what the royal family thinks about the series.

kate middleton and meghan markle are both radiating beauty at wimbledon ✨ pic.twitter.com/4bQL7P0ZbS — pop culture (@postbestfshn) July 14, 2018

The insider revealed how Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camila have opted out from watching the show. Kate Middleton on the other hand is reportedly relieved that the show is out.

The insider shared that the Princess of Wales sees the show as “harmless” and thinks of it as a “positive” thing. Katherine is reportedly happy that Meghan is putting her energy into something instead of “stirring up controversy” about the royal family.