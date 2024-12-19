King Charles Reveals the Bizarre Thing Queen Elizabeth Wore When Her Kids Bathed: “You Get Used to It”

King Charles III once shared a peculiar yet heartwarming memory of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, that has captivated royal enthusiasts. While the Queen was known for her elegance and duty-bound demeanor, this story reveals a quirky and personal side of her that not many knew. During preparations for her 1953 coronation, Queen Elizabeth found an ingenious and unique way to acclimatize herself to the heavy St. Edward’s Crown. She wore it during mundane tasks, including when supervising bath time for her two eldest children, Charles and Princess Anne.

Talking about the experience, Charles recalled, “I remember it all so well because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening. My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practice. I’ve never forgotten. I can still remember it vividly.” This intriguing ritual was not just for theatrics.

Queen Elizabeth wanted to ensure she could manage the crown’s weight and stature, as the St. Edward’s Crown—used for the coronation ceremony—tips the scales at a hefty five pounds. Charles further elaborates, "It is very important to wear it for a certain amount of time because you get used to it then," as reported by CheatSheet. King Charles further added, “It is much heavier and taller, so there’s always that feeling of feeling slightly anxious, in case it wobbles. You have to carry it, you have to look straight ahead.”

For a young Charles, the sight of his mother in her royal crown amid a mundane activity like bath time was a core memory. Interestingly, this anecdote resurfaced when King Charles met 12 of the "Coronation Girls" from a 1953 Canadian delegation sponsored to attend his mother’s coronation.

During their reunion at Buckingham Palace, Charles shared this cherished memory, showcasing a rare glimpse into the personal life of the Queen. The St. Edward’s Crown is an embodiment of top-notch craftsmanship, valued at over $4.5 million. Adorned with seven sapphires, 26 tourmalines, and numerous other precious stones, its bejeweled aura is matched only by its historical importance. In an effort to understand its weight and symbolism, SavingSpot researchers “estimated the weight of the velvet and ermine based on the size of the crown and subtracted all of this from the total weight of the crown to give us the weight (and value) of the gold in the crown.”

As per Hello! Magazine, as King Charles marked two years since the passing of his mother, he and Queen Camilla shared a poignant picture of the Queen in a vibrant pink outfit, followed by a caption, "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022." The royal family also honored the occasion privately, attending a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral, a location deeply tied to the late Queen’s life and reign.