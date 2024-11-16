INQUISITR.COM / Royal Family

King Charles’ One Christmas Wish Could End Royal Feud — Only If Harry and Meghan Agree To It

By Prachi Mallick
Published on : 12:30 PST, Nov 16, 2024
King Charles’ One Christmas Wish Could End Royal Feud — Only If Harry and Meghan Agree To It
King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Victoria Jones / Getty Images)

King Charles III has expressed a heartfelt Christmas wish that could potentially mend the rift within the royal family, according to insiders. The monarch hopes to reunite with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, which hinges on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreeing for the same. Reports indicate that Charles has only met Harry’s children a few times and wishes to strengthen his bond with them. 

 

Amid his recent health struggles, the King is said to be prioritizing family connections during what some describe as his 'twilight years.' A source close to the royal family said, “King Charles has expressed his wishes to see his grandchildren – and there is no better time than the festive period to bring families together. There is no feeling like being a grandparent, and it is a role King Charles relishes. It is his hope for his family to be reunited, and there is no better way than spending quality time with his grandchildren at Christmas. It would be truly special.”

 

Beyond his grandchildren, reports suggest that Charles is keen for his sons, Prince William and Harry, to reconcile and leave their differences behind. According to a source cited by the Irish Star, “There is nothing King Charles wants more than to see his family united and for his sons to put the past behind them and move forward.”

 

In addition to Charles’ wishes, efforts toward family reconciliation have also been tied to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Known for maintaining a 'soft spot' for Harry over the years, she reportedly hopes to foster communication between the estranged brothers during the festive period. A source told the Irish Star, “Kate has always had a special bond with Harry despite everything. She hopes the holidays can serve as a time for healing and bringing the family closer together.”

 

Her involvement reportedly extends beyond Christmas wishes. Earlier this year, she reached out to Harry on his 40th birthday. According to insiders, Middleton has been a calming presence and an unofficial mediator, emphasizing the importance of family bonds. "She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment," a source claimed, according to Marca.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales & Prince Harry look at a mobile phone. (Image Source: Photo by Max Mumby / Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales & Prince Harry look at a mobile phone. (Image Source: Photo by Max Mumby / Getty Images)

Harry, however, has faced difficulties navigating his return to family matters. Amid the fallout from his 2023 memoir, Spare, and ongoing tensions with his brother, Harry has focused on his public commitments. A source noted that Harry has faced some of the most challenging moments of his life following his fallout with William. Despite the strain, they revealed that focusing on 'the work' his late mother was deeply passionate about has been a guiding force for him during these tough times. Despite these challenges, Middleton reportedly continues to encourage Harry to reconnect, seeing the upcoming Christmas as a significant opportunity for healing. According to an insider, she believes "this is Harry’s last chance to make amends."

Share this article: King Charles’ One Christmas Wish Could End Royal Feud — Only If Harry and Meghan Agree To It
King Charles
More Stories on Inquisitr