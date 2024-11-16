King Charles’ One Christmas Wish Could End Royal Feud — Only If Harry and Meghan Agree To It

King Charles III has expressed a heartfelt Christmas wish that could potentially mend the rift within the royal family, according to insiders. The monarch hopes to reunite with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, which hinges on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreeing for the same. Reports indicate that Charles has only met Harry’s children a few times and wishes to strengthen his bond with them.

Prince Charles had “very emotional” meeting with Harry and Meghan’s children, Lilibet and Archie. pic.twitter.com/vvqoaLgnyu — Ian (@isexton) June 29, 2022

Amid his recent health struggles, the King is said to be prioritizing family connections during what some describe as his 'twilight years.' A source close to the royal family said, “King Charles has expressed his wishes to see his grandchildren – and there is no better time than the festive period to bring families together. There is no feeling like being a grandparent, and it is a role King Charles relishes. It is his hope for his family to be reunited, and there is no better way than spending quality time with his grandchildren at Christmas. It would be truly special.”

King Charles III: "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season, and remember them in each cherished tradition." pic.twitter.com/7ibi26vja6 — The Hill (@thehill) December 26, 2022

Beyond his grandchildren, reports suggest that Charles is keen for his sons, Prince William and Harry, to reconcile and leave their differences behind. According to a source cited by the Irish Star, “There is nothing King Charles wants more than to see his family united and for his sons to put the past behind them and move forward.”

In addition to Charles’ wishes, efforts toward family reconciliation have also been tied to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Known for maintaining a 'soft spot' for Harry over the years, she reportedly hopes to foster communication between the estranged brothers during the festive period. A source told the Irish Star, “Kate has always had a special bond with Harry despite everything. She hopes the holidays can serve as a time for healing and bringing the family closer together.”

(ROYAL) FAMILY REUNION: On what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, her sons Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made a rare appearance together to honor their late mother. https://t.co/WadZ8P83yQ pic.twitter.com/ljszer2SDM — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2021

Her involvement reportedly extends beyond Christmas wishes. Earlier this year, she reached out to Harry on his 40th birthday. According to insiders, Middleton has been a calming presence and an unofficial mediator, emphasizing the importance of family bonds. "She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment," a source claimed, according to Marca.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales & Prince Harry look at a mobile phone. (Image Source: Photo by Max Mumby / Getty Images)

Harry, however, has faced difficulties navigating his return to family matters. Amid the fallout from his 2023 memoir, Spare, and ongoing tensions with his brother, Harry has focused on his public commitments. A source noted that Harry has faced some of the most challenging moments of his life following his fallout with William. Despite the strain, they revealed that focusing on 'the work' his late mother was deeply passionate about has been a guiding force for him during these tough times. Despite these challenges, Middleton reportedly continues to encourage Harry to reconnect, seeing the upcoming Christmas as a significant opportunity for healing. According to an insider, she believes "this is Harry’s last chance to make amends."