King Charles Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Throwback Photos from His College Days

Old pictures of King Charles III, from when he was a student, surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) last year, revealing a side of the monarch that many were not familiar with. Charles made history as the first heir to the British throne to earn a university degree. He completed his bachelor's degree in 1971 from Trinity College, Cambridge University, and his master's by 1975.

The snaps offered a peek into Charles's college years—a young man with thick black hair and a beaming smile. One particular photo captured the Prince's carefree spirit. As reported by The List, young Charles could be seen smiling while hanging out with friends at Trinity College. He also looked at someone off-camera with his mother's toothy grin.

There was more to Charles' stay at Cambridge than mere academics. He had a lifelong passion for theater and was actively involved in the university's drama society. In a 1970 interview, Charles revealed that his background in theater helped him get ready for his royal responsibilities. This love of theatre also featured years later, when he made an unexpected appearance in a sketch inspired by Hamlet by The Royal Shakespeare Company.

Charles was eager to venture outside of his comfort zone and enjoy the whole university experience, which also included musical performances. As such, he used his time at Cambridge to explore his musical abilities too. Photos from his university days show the young prince practicing his cello. During his time in Wales, while preparing for his investiture as Prince of Wales, Charles revealed his participation in a Gilbert and Sullivan production. He shared, "Gilbert and Sullivan I enjoy because I sang, in the Pirates of Penzance, as the Pirate King...rather badly, I think...but I enjoyed it."

Charles' sense of style has remained the same, however, despite the changes to his appearance. GQ even named him a style icon in 2022, labeling him as the most stylish king to ever accede to the throne. A retail director for Charles-endorsed luxury apparel company Turnbull & Asser, observed, "He clearly wears what he feels comfortable in and does not follow trends." Charles, too, once discussed his sense of fashion during a 2011 engagement in South Africa. "My fashion sense only changes every 25 years," he joked. He added, "I'm a classic, timeless man."

The current monarch's university experience wasn't without its challenges. During an unexpected visit to Cambridge in 2016, Charles revealed a terrifying experience from his time as a student. "Quite how I survived being run over by a bus when I was on a bicycle just outside here, I don't know. But it was a very special experience, as most of you probably know" he admitted, referring to an accident near the Fitzwilliam Museum, as per the Daily Mail.