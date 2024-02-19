Netizens Believes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were The 'Real Deal' with These Iconic Old Pictures

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship might’ve unraveled into non-existence as of last year. But, they did celebrate 7 glorious years of marriage and welcomed four children in their time together. Despite the bitter exchanges in the recent past, they did love each other beyond measure at one point of time. After their separation, West even attempted to win Kardashian back, but his efforts proved futile. As time moved on, so did they: West married Bianca Censori, and Kardashian is now rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr. However, some admirers couldn’t help but feel nostalgic about what the former flames shared in the past; The fandom was here for it!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Weeks

An account on Instagram recounted a few iconic pictures of West and Kardashian from when they were still lovers. What’s interesting is that the user shared a series of images featuring the couple on account of Valentine's Day. The carousel of memories saw West and Kardashian in different avatars. The first one featured the blushing duo engaged in a hearty conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by velvey 🦥 (@velvetcoke)

Another saw them twinning in ‘Hello Kitty’ ensembles followed by Kardashian with cotton candy pink hair almost kissing West. Other pictures included Kardashian happily curled up into a ball next to her passed-out ex-husband. Also in the frame was a steamy picture of the two caught in an NSFW pose. There was also a heartwarming snippet of West giving his beloved ex-wife a piggyback ride.

Naturally, many fans of the ex-couple fondly looked through the pictures and began expressing their adoration in the comment section. The first one reminisced, “Iconic until it wasn’t.” A second one thought back to the once-magical relationship the former couple shared and seemed to empathize with Kardashian. The fan said, “They were the real deal. It makes me feel so sad to think about how much he’s lost, and how distressing it must have been for her to witness him self-destruct.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

A third one echoed the thoughts of the previous comment offering wishful thinking about the romance they once had. The fan added, “I wish it worked out for them. It seems like they really did love each other.” Furthermore, the person claimed that although they weren’t a particular fan of either of them, “something about their relationship seemed like the only real thing she’s done.” Lastly, the commenter said, “Besides being a mom, I can tell she loves that truly.”

A fourth painfully noted, “They look so happy in these.” A fifth one hoped, “I really wish they could’ve worked out their marriage, they looked so happy. And I believe they truly loved each other.” A final one highlights the adorable matching outfits mentioned earlier with Kardashian’s top reading: ‘Hello Kimmy’ and his reading: ‘Hello Kanye.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

The fan said, “The Hello Kitty looks are actually so cute. Idk I think they were twin flames.” West and Kardashian might be on cordial terms with each other as they navigate their journey of co-parenting. But, their love story will live on in the hearts of many fans who’ve been a minute part of their lives from afar.