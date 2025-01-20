King Charles is in ‘Disgust’ at Prince Andrew’s Shenanigans to Stay in The Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew and King Charles are once again at an impasse where the former is using every means to remain at the Royal Lodge. The disgraced Duke is caught in heavy crossfire as Charles is not willing to let him stay connected to the Royal Family whatsoever. He has long been disgraced because of his prior friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. In light of this, Charles is not willing to stay associated with the disgraced Duke whatsoever.

Now, new information reveals that Andrew is using the loving memory of the late Queen to trick King Charles into letting him stay at the Royal Lodge. Rumor has it that Andrew is using the Queen’s corgis – Muick and Sandy – as a ‘shield’ in hopes that Charles would not exile him from the last few royal touches of his life. Andrew believes the King would soften simply because he is taking care of the corgis. On the other hand, Charles is disgusted by this move. Moreover, Charles’ dislike for Andrew has been evident in the past few years.

As per Scottish Daily Express, the insider revealed, “He’s banking on the canines to shield him from moving. The Queen would be rolling in her grave over this. It shows just how bad things are between them that Andrew feels his brother values those two dogs more than him – and enough to make sure he’s properly taken care of.”

The source further explains that King Charles is disgusted by this new tactic and considers it a “low blow.” Muick and Sandy were given to the late Queen during lockdown and after she passed, the responsibility was given to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Back in 2022, BBC confirmed that the corgis would be handed over to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

As per the report, the puppies were found by the duchess and were gifted to the Majesty by the Duke. Apparently, she bonded with the Queen over this. The report adds, “The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

King Charles has been hard at work to disassociate the Royal Family from the disgraced Duke. It is estimated that the Royal Lodge is estimated at the worth of 30 million pounds. However, the condition of this expensive property has worsened ever since Prince Andrew stepped foot into it. Moreover, Andrew had his security details removed last year as he was unable to fund his team

Prince Andrew was heavily scrutinized when his connections with Epstein came to light in 2010. But in 2015, the lid blew over when his name came in the lawsuit which alleged that Epstein ordered a woman to have sexual intercourse with the disgraced Duke on three separate occasions. The woman was identified as Virginia Giuffre (formerly Roberts) and was under 17 at the time of this occurrence. This fiasco severed his relationship with the Royal Family and King Charles will do everything possible to relocate his brother. His current fate remains ambiguous and what unfolds next could be interesting,