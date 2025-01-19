King Charles and Prince William’s Never-Ending Royal Feud Continues, But Kate Middleton Stays the ‘Glue’ Holding Them Together

Kate Middleton is taking on the role of the mediator amidst Prince William and King Charles’ feud. The Princess of Wales is reportedly the “glue” that is holding the family together. Royal broadcaster Helena Chard revealed that the father-son duo “don’t always see eye to eye.” Prince William has taken on a lot of responsibility over the last year. A lot of it fell on his shoulders given that King Charles and Princess Kate were both recovering from their cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales was seen at many more royal engagements this year. He even attended the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Charles’ place. This sudden influx of responsibilities has led to a few conflicts between William and his father.

William has taken the load of responsibilities in stride while approaching them in his own way. The Princes’ approach to dealing with things differently is what might have caused friction between him and the King.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Chard revealed how Katherine is the “glue” in the father-son dynamic. “King Charles is extremely fond and proud of his daughter-in-law” the expert revealed. The broadcaster also noted that the King and Kate share “similar passions.”

She added, “He recognizes her wow factor, empathy and resilience.” The expert pointed out that Kate’s nature is very “solution-oriented,” which is a key quality required when conflict arises. Helena noted that Catherine is “certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III.”

Robert Jobson who is the author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales has also spoken out about the royal’s character. The author noted that Kate is very emotionally mature and often able to see both sides of a conflict. The King reportedly appreciates Kate’s presence and is extremely fond of her.

The author of the book The King, Christopher Andersen has mentioned something similar about the Princess of Wales. According to Andersen, Kate is a tough-minded individual and is a realist.

The conflict between William and Charles could also be rooted in the fact that he has openly declared not wanting to reign like his father. While on his visit to South Africa, William spoke about what kind of ruler he would be when he is on the throne. “I’m trying to do it differently, and I’m trying to do it for my generation,” the Prince had previously confessed in an interview with The Times.

The royal explained his plan to rule while saying, “I’m doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal if you like, that’s maybe a better way of saying it.” The Prince gave the world a preview of his reign by stating three things he will be focusing on.

William plans on ruling while focusing on “impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people.” The Prince of Wales emphasised the need for empathy by noting what is needed now is “empathetic leadership around the world.”