King Charles' Hilarious Reaction to a Trump Joke Reveals What He Really Thinks of His US Counterpart

Royal Variety Show this year saw a spectacular lineup of stars, including Elton John, James Bay, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. King Charles III also made an appearance at the event. During the evening, comedian Matt Forde, well-known for his spot-on impressions of Donald Trump, mocked a baseless claim the President-elect made during his 2024 re-election campaign— that of Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. A joke that addressed the same had the King laughing enthusiastically.

How embarrassing is this?

Trump was being mimicked and made to look like a clown by a comedian on stage at the Royal Variety Performance, Albert Hall, London. Comedian was repeating some of the things Trump has said and the audience and King Charles were roaring with laughter. — Anne Cresswell (@MichaelCressw14) December 16, 2024

As reported by the Daily Mail, Forde imitated Trump and said, "They're eating the cats, they're eating the dogs." Subsequently, he turned, looked at the royal box, and addressed the King directly. "Your Majesty King Charles, you are named after a spaniel...be very careful, they'll eat you alive." The King burst out laughing as the camera panned to him. Charles, a devoted Spaniel enthusiast, is known for frequently bringing his pets to events. As reported by West & Willow, he even issued an order permitting Spaniels in public areas. The breed, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, owes its legacy to the monarch’s deep affection. In light of the same, Forde's joke was rather clever.

The rather innocent joke, however, seems to have revealed what Charles truly thinks of his U.S. counterpart. Despite Trump’s recent cordial meeting with William in Paris, reports suggest that the Prince and Charles have had a turbulent relationship with the President-elect over his many controversial statements. While Trump has always expressed support for the monarchy, his past comments about Princess Diana and Kate Middleton didn't sit well with many across the pond.

Trump once in poor taste, just after Diana's tragic death in 1997, suggested that he could have been involved with the Princess, as reported by Newsweek. Later in 2012, he put his foot in his mouth again, when he stated that Middleton was solely to blame for being photographed topless by paparazzi during a private sunbathing session at a French château. He wrote, "Kate Middleton is great, but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude—only herself to blame. Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she did the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!" Charles and Trump also have differing views in terms of policies relating to climate action. The monarch is a vocal advocate for protecting the environment, while Trump plans on boosting fossil fuel production.

Interestingly, this isn't Forde first time taking a dig at Trump. Back in 2017, the comedian described Trump as incredibly sensitive—an unusual trait for a president. He explained that Trump's feelings get easily hurt and he struggles to hide it. In light of the same, he likened Trump to a schoolchild, as reported by The Mirror UK.