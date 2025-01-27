King Charles Has a Surprising Nickname for Meghan Markle—You Won’t Believe What It Is!

King Charles III, during his time as Prince of Wales, gave a unique nickname to Meghan Markle that stood out for its significance. It’s true that Meghan faced a barrage of unflattering nicknames from the press but his father-in-law Charles affectionately referred to her as “Tungsten”: a nod to her strength and unyielding nature.

The moniker, unusual yet meaningful, was an indication of how fond Charles was towards Meghan’s resilience. A palace insider shared in 2018, “Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It’s become a term of endearment.”

The royals are no strangers to private pet names. Sticking to that norm, Charles felt Meghan deserved the same royal treatment after she tied the knot to his younger son Prince Harry. Meghan, whose given name is Rachel, has always been seen as a figure of strength, even way before she became a daughter-in-law at the Royal Family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl discusses this in detail in her 2022 book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown. Nicholl elaborates on Charles’ respect for Meghan and describes her as “resilient” and “capable of standing her ground.” Charles reportedly called Meghan a “breakout star,” to laud her polished demeanor, passion, and humor.

According to close sources, Charles has often expressed his fondness for Meghan which is very much evident in his statement “She is so intelligent and so nice. She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.”

Despite Charles’ affection, Meghan and Harry have faced their share of challenges. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield mentioned the couple’s discomfort with renewed media scrutiny, particularly over a postponed Netflix project. Schofield explained, “They are upset, especially since Meghan has worked tirelessly to rebrand herself, and now these past allegations resurface.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down from Royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to live a free life. There have been reports that claim a steady tension between the brothers, William and Harry. Recent indications suggest the brothers barely speak and William wouldn’t be very much interested in Harry’s return to the Royal Family.

Despite the bleak picture, fans are hopeful that a Royal reunion might be possible in 2025. Earlier, Princess Diana’s letter, which was auctioned for a huge sum, came to light which speaks highly of the brother’s bonds. Reportedly, Charles will be very much willing to reconcile with his younger son.

Amidst the speculations regarding the Duke and Duchess’ return to the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have been facing a lot of scrutiny on their relationship lately. However, some fans are steadily believing all is well between the power couple!