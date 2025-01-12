A heartfelt letter written by Princess Diana that celebrates the loving bond between her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, before rivalries set in has sold for an impressive $12,500 at auction. That is almost over ten times its expected value.

Diana penned the letter on September 25, 1984, just days after Prince Harry’s birth. The princess addressed it to her parents’ housekeeper, Violet Collison. She was affectionately known as “Collie.” Diana’s words painted a touching picture of William’s adoration for his baby brother.

“William adores his little brother & spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs & kisses over Harry,” Diana wrote as she described the scenes of affection that surrounded the new addition to the royal family. “It’s wonderful to watch if we’re allowed near!”

Initially, it was estimated that the letter would fetch around $1,500. However, the note stunned bidders when it reached five-digit figures during its sale by Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers in the United Kingdom.

The letter, indeed, is a ‘royal’ reminder of a bond that public and private disputes have since overshadowed. Their mother’s words for sure hint at a loving relationship between the princes. However, the current reality between William and Harry is starkly different.

The brothers were once very close to each other. However, their relationship went downhill after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The situation further escalated following Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and his memoir, Spare, which detailed sibling rivalries. That even included physical altercations and Harry’s description of William as his “nemesis.”

Reports suggest that things had kept worsening behind closed doors, too. It was when William was very much concerned about Harry’s relationship with Markle. He had requested his younger brother not to rush at decisions and take things slow with her. Since then, the brothers have rarely seen each other. Both of them have reportedly avoided communication with each other and their respective spouses as well.

Even though fans might be hoping for a grand reunion, especially after the excerpts from the letter are known now, there is very little chance of that. Furthermore, efforts at reconciliation seem bleak, as there is a high chance that William will be against Harry’s return to royal duties, even though King Charles remains somewhat open to the possibility.

As the New York Post had reported, William is focused on preserving the monarchy’s reputation as the heir to the throne. In case Harry returns, especially after controversial revelations, William will see it as potentially damaging to the institution’s public standing.

As a father, Charles reportedly wishes to rebuild his relationship with Harry and mend the fractured family dynamic. His affection for Harry, as he often refers to him as his “darling boy,” is a clear indication that he is willing to reconcile despite the challenges, as the New York Post reports.