Royal Rules Relaxed? King Charles Walks Hand-in-Hand with Nigeria’s President at Windsor

Is King Charles III taking a break from royal protocols? While traditional protocols were rigid and serious, modern-day customs may tell a different story.

The 77-year-old reportedly broke royal protocol while welcoming Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle during his first state visit.

The two-day visit began March 18 and marks the first time in nearly four decades that a Nigerian leader has visited the U.K. It is also the first visit by a Muslim leader during Ramadan, just before Eid, in a long time.

According to Tyla, during the grand welcome, Tinubu held hands with King Charles III as they walked into the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

The King affectionately offered his hand to the President of Nigeria, who is four years his junior, in an uncommon yet helpful gesture on multiple occasions during the ceremonial welcome to Windsor Castle.🇬🇧🇳🇬 #kingcharles #theking #british #royalfamily #uk

Why is @officialABAT… pic.twitter.com/Pdt7jwPo3i — VibeNewsNG🇳🇬 (@VibeNewsNG) March 19, 2026

Traditional royal protocol discourages excessive physical contact with members of the British royal family unless they initiate it. It is seen as a breach of privacy and disrespect. However, modern royals often take a more relaxed approach to these customs.

Members are not allowed to hug or kiss in public. However, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and Prince William have embraced the example of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who was known for her public displays of affection.

According to the BBC, other royal protocols include not taking selfies at public events or signing informal autographs to avoid close proximity to unknown individuals, which may cause chaos or raise security concerns.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the first president to initiate physical contact with the king. In September 2025, Donald Trump was also criticized for touching him.

Similarly, Melania Trump faced backlash for not curtseying when meeting Charles III. Trump was also scrutinized during his 2019 trip for touching the late Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace spoke about the warm and genuine bond shared by King Charles III and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The interaction highlighted their strong cultural and diplomatic ties.

“There was genuine warmth and mutual respect from the King and the president,” a spokesperson said of the state visit. “As demonstrated from their two speeches, there exists a strong friendship and wealth of opportunity between our two nations. He added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

A formal state banquet was held Wednesday evening in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, attended by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his wife Oluremi Tinubu, and senior members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Other guests from Nigeria included Maro Itoje and author Ben Okri.

According to Al Jazeera, Tinubu has visited the U.K. several times during his tenure, and the two countries continue to collaborate closely on trade, aid, and defense matters. London, one of the most popular cities, is also home to a large Nigerian community of around 300,000 residents.

On Thursday, Tinubu met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other key members of the Cabinet. Later, Charles III gave his guest a tour of Windsor Castle and showcased iconic paintings and items from the Royal Collection connected to Nigerian heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR (@officialasiwajubat)

He also pointed out a photograph of Omoba Aina, a Yoruba chief’s daughter who was taken captive in 1848 and later brought to the UK. While touring the collection, King Charles spoke about a portrait created during his 2006 trip to West Africa by artist James Hart Dyke.

The Trinity College alum claimed that he traditionally brings an artist on official tours and has built an extensive collection over the decades. He also fondly recalled a durbar in Kano, describing the majestic horseback displays and extravagant celebrations.