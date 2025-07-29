King Charles Fears Donald Trump Might Go Off-Script and Bring Up Immigration Talks During State Visit

Donald Trump is currently gearing up for his upcoming state visit to the UK in September. However, King Charles is worried that he could turn the trip into a major tirade about his efforts against immigration. According to a source, the royal’s concerns are valid given Trump’s recent “advice” to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During his visit to Scotland, the Republican President warned Starmer that the individuals arriving on small boats are “bad people.” He also suggested that the UK PM should halt the crossings for now.

On Friday, during his press conference in Scotland, Trump’s comment on immigration in Europe made global headlines. He commented that illegal migration is a “horrible invasion” that is “killing Europe.” Now, many have raised concerns that the U.S. President might make some political remarks and violate protocol, as reported by The Express.

In September, Donald Trump is expected to deliver a customary address at the state banquet, which will be hosted to honor the King and Queen. “Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion,” Daily Beast reported, according to a source close to King.

The insider added, “He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September.”

“If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the King is standing next to him, the King would find that hard to take,” the source added. According to reports, the palace staff are concerned that the U.S. President might hold a media interview and deliver political comments, which would place the royals in an awkward situation.

TRUMP ON UK: "This is a magnificent part of the world and you cannot ruin it. You cannot let people come in here illegally… I hear that you've taken a very strong stand on immigration — and taking a strong stand on immigration is imperative."

Many civil servants are concerned that the POTUS, who is known to be very unpredictable, could create an uncomfortable atmosphere during his meeting with King Charles.

During his visit with UK and EU officials, Donald Trump also talked about immigration. “Immigration is a big, a big factor. And I think, frankly, if they’re coming from other countries, and you don’t know who they are, and, are they coming from prisons? We have them where they came in from prisons who are moving them all out. Last month, we had zero people come into the country, zero other than coming through legal means,” Trump boasted about his mass deportations in the United States.

Trump lands in UK and drops a WARNING 'Immigration is KILLING Europe' Tells Europe to 'stop the horrible INVASION'

Then he added a warning for Keir Starmer. “So I know nothing about the boats. But if the boats are loaded up with bad people, and they usually are, because, you know, other countries don’t send their best, they send people that they don’t want, they’re not stupid people. And they send the people that they don’t want. And I’ve heard that you’ve taken a much stronger stance on.”