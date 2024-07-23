King Charles' Decades-Old Video of Escaping Bullet Shots Resurfaces Amid Recent Trump Rally Shooting

A decades-old video showing an apparent assassination attempt on King Charles has gone viral following the recent shooting at Donald Trump's rally. The clip from 1994 shows then-Prince Charles calmly fixing his cufflinks after shots were fired at him during an event in Sydney, Australia. Charles, who is now 75, was giving a speech on Australia Day when David Kang, a 23-year-old student, jumped a fence and fired blank shots from a starting pistol. Security guards quickly tackled him right after.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jane Barlow

Witnesses praised Charles' composure. Ian Kiernan, who helped subdue the attacker, told the royal that he was "cool as a cucumber" in the face of danger, as per The Independent. The shots were blank. Kang later said it was a protest against Australia's treatment of Cambodian asylum seekers. He faced up to 20 years in prison but was sentenced to 500 hours of community service. Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating emphasized that it wasn't an actual assassination attempt. "It was a political demonstration," he stated. However, he added that Charles "should be treated with the respect and dignity that a good friend deserves."

King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, deals with shots fired at him in Sydney in 1994. pic.twitter.com/vlDJUvieYN — Bobbie (@bo66ie29) July 14, 2024

The resurfaced video comes as King Charles reportedly reached out to Trump after Saturday's shooting in Pennsylvania. Sources say Charles condemned gun violence in a private message to the former president. Trump sustained a minor ear injury in the attack. He credited divine intervention for his survival, writing on social media: "It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

King Charles was once shot at on stage 30 years ago - just like Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/qUU9DEaXBB — Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) July 20, 2024

The incident left two dead, including the shooter, and two critically injured. Trump called for unity, stating: "We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," as per CNN. The assassination attempt occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shots rang out as Trump was speaking, causing him to duck behind the podium. Secret Service agents quickly shielded him. "The energy coming from the people there in that moment, they just stood there. It's hard to describe what that felt like, but I knew the world was looking," Trump told the Washington Examiner afterward.

Former RNC chair Reince Priebus noted how close the call was: "One quarter inch turned the other direction and we're obviously talking about something very different this morning."The shooter was a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks. He fired from a rooftop close by. Secret Service agents ended his life. When investigators looked into his car and home they found materials for making bombs. The FBI thinks this might be an attempted assassination and an act of domestic terrorism. They believe Crooks acted alone but are still looking into why he did it. President Joe Biden spoke to the nation and asked Americans to reject political violence. "We debate and disagree, we compare and contrast ... but in America we resolve our differences at the ballot box," he said.