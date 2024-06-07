King Charles Addresses Issues With Prince Harry and Prince Andrew With One 'Clever Move'

King Charles has reportedly made a significant decision regarding Frogmore Cottage's occupancy, impacting not only his estranged son, Prince Harry but also his scandal-ridden brother, Prince Andrew. Charles has allegedly urged Andrew to relocate from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to Frogmore Cottage.

This move follows Andrew's association with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by the Mirror. Andrew, however, has vehemently denied the allegations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jane Barlow

Royal expert, Tom Quinn, suggests that this decision also serves as a message to Harry, that he is not welcome to return to Frogmore Cottage. Quinn said, "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once — it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."

He added, "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who matter— William and Kate."

Quinn added, "Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir." However, Andrew remains steadfast in his refusal to consider relocating to Frogmore Cottage.

An insider revealed, "The King's kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

According to the source, Andrew is struggling to come to terms with the reality of his situation, which is taking longer than hoped. The removal of Andrew's military roles and royal patronages represents a low point for the Queen's second son, who is said to have been her favorite.

In an interview, Andrew claimed that he and Epstein were not particularly close, but evidence suggests otherwise. Records show Andrew attended several of Epstein's private dinners, parties, and fundraisers, as reported by Esquire.

The disgraced Prince Andrew (right) could make the move to Frogmore cottage once Harry (left) and Meghan have been evicted pic.twitter.com/3SyBAOYuL5 — Edwin~Daniel (@Ssangody) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, various court documents are thought to have solidified the King's determination that Andrew will never be permitted to return to his royal duties. Earlier this year, in January, a source shared, "When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back. There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed."

Furthermore, while talking about Andrew moving into Frogmore Cottage, a source opined, “When it comes to family, it is difficult. But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to," as reported by Daily Mail.