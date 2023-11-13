King Bau Questions Why Was Trump Indicted ‘Before Anyone on Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List'

Joel Bauman, also known as "King Bau," questioned the United States legal system for indicting former President Donald Trump. On Friday, November 10, 2023, the MMA fighter entered the ring wearing a t-shirt that read a bold political stand supporting the Republican front-runner against 91 criminal charges against him.

His t-shirt said: "Trump was indicted before anyone on [Jeffrey] Epstein's client list." Bauman donned a deep black T-shirt with bright gold shorts, and the text was highlighted in white, with Eipstein's name in red. The 32-year-old was set to fight Curtis Millender in Biloxi, Mississippi, reported Daily Mail.

His T-shirt clearly showed his support for Trump's legal battles, who is currently facing four indictments- The Hush Money case, The Classified Documents case, The Georgia Election Interference case, and the January 6 Capitol Riots case. However, the fighter's message insinuated the prosecutor's weak priorities.

As Bauman headed to the octagon, he proudly flaunted his message supporting the former president. His T-shirt also mentioned Jefferey Epstein, who was a sex offender under the guise of a financier, awaited his trial on sex trafficking charges but died in a prison cell in August 2021. Apparently, the Republican candidate was a "good friend" of Epstein.

NEW: Professional MMA fighter King Bau (@_kingbau) came out to his bare knuckle MMA fight wearing a shirt that read:



“Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list.”



At least someone isn’t afraid to call out the ‘justice’ system🔥



Epstein’s client list continues to… pic.twitter.com/HHZUHhqPe1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

The accused reportedly ran a "huge network" of young girls for sexual favors and was convicted by a minor under charges of soliciting prostitution. Several big names were linked with the sexual predator, including Trump. In 2021, Vanity Fair published a story titled: "Inside Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's Epic Bromance." It detailed their relationship from inception to corruption.

The former president was among the names for their involvement in his sex business, as the two were frequently photographed together during high-profile soirees. Back in 2002, every businessman wanted to have an association with "mysterious" Epstein. He was a renowned name among the elites, and Trump, being Trump, didn't let go of the opportunity to befriend him.

The 77-year-old spoke about his relationship with Epstein. "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy." He continued, "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," adding, "No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life," per The Washington Post.

And after Epstein was arrested on the grounds of abusing dozens of female minors in New York, Trump took a complete 180 in his statement. The sex trafficker's "girlfriend," Ghislaine Maxwell, was also jailed for 20 years for allegedly supplying the financier with minor girls. Trump said, "I wish her well" after Maxwell was convicted of the sex crime.

Meanwhile, Trump is embroidered in 91 criminal charges, including a $250 million civil fraud trial filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Also, Bauman is known to speak his mind and raise his voice for social causes. Previously, the fighter shared his opinion about 'childhood malnutrition' during his fight.

"King Bau" also said, "I think it's about time to nuke the internet. You keep censoring me and suppressing me. Very interesting how you censor and suppress me, but Instagram boosted a pedophile network on your platform," aiming at Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

