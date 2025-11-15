When it comes to fashion diplomacy, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s cutouts and curve-hugging silhouettes didn’t make the cut. The former Fox News firebrand is now the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, but she reportedly had her sights set much higher — or shall we say, holier — with the Vatican. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump allegedly nixed the idea.

According to Daily Mail insiders, Guilfoyle wanted to represent the U.S. at the Vatican, but her reputation and wardrobe raised eyebrows. “It came out of left field,” one source told the outlet. They added, “There was no way they were going to give her the Vatican. It wouldn’t be a fit, for many reasons.” Another source claimed Trump himself called the idea “a non-starter.” And one doesn’t have to be Catholic to understand why. The former prosecutor and TV personality’s plunging necklines and thigh-high slits aren’t exactly the aesthetic the Pope is known to bless. Guilfoyle’s style might work for Palm Beach fundraisers — but not so much for the Vatican.

Guilfoyle’s fashion sense has long been both a conversation starter and a dealbreaker. Even Donald Trump Jr., her ex-fiancé, reportedly wasn’t a fan. According to People magazine, Don Jr. once griped about her outfits and even thought another woman — socialite Bettina Anderson — would fit better into the Trump family’s aesthetic. But Kimberly Guilfoyle wasn’t apologetic in the slightest. Her signature glam remained on full display right up until her farewell bash in October 2025. After that, she packed her bags for Greece.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be sworn in today as Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic surrounded by friends and loved ones here at the State Department. Proud to serve @POTUS and the American people in Greece! 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/oSZiCC9lKJ — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) September 29, 2025

The Vatican remains a distant dream. And while Trump may have kept her off the Holy See’s guest list, she’s landed on the global stage nonetheless. As Fortune reported, 56-year-old Kimberly Guilfoyle became the first female U.S. Ambassador to Greece after being sworn in on September 29, 2025. Her arrival marks a new chapter in U.S.–Greek relations, with ongoing energy and defense collaborations at the forefront.

At her black-tie welcome reception in Athens, Guilfoyle reportedly danced the night away with local business leaders and cabinet members to traditional Greek music. She declared,

“I will not disappoint the United States of America. I shall not disappoint Greece.”

Her appointment wasn’t exactly divine intervention, though. Daily Mail insiders credit her placement to Sergio Gor the U.S. Ambassador to India and a longtime Trump ally who reportedly helped secure her spot. Some, however, might just call it networking.

Either way, Kimberly Guilfoyle in Greece fits perfectly within the Trump orbit’s flair for spectacle.