Kimberly Guilfoyle Shows Off Her 'Dorky' Dance Moves at Trump Rally: "Really Sad to Watch"

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has been a strong supporter of the Republican presidential candidate and her future father-in-law Donald Trump. A former American prosecutor and TV personality, Guilfoyle has now become an important part of Trump's campaign; in fact, in several instances, she has also expressed her dislike for Vice President Kamala Harris. But recently, she showed her dancing skills at one of Trump's rallies on Sunday, October 27, and once the video went viral, the audience flooded social media and mocked her moves.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on the third day of the RNC on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Cover Image Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to OK! Magazine, several people took to X as one person criticized her, "I've seen more rhythm than this at an arthritis convention." Another X user said, "She even does a modified Donald dance. And what is with their pink jackets? Girl gang? Mean Girls?" A third individual commented, "She makes me so sad.. she's so desperate to be 'hot' that she's growing old as graceful as a giraffe on roller skates. It's really sad to watch an otherwise smart woman view her worth as Jr." Someone else chimed in and wrote, "This is the dorkiest shit I’ve seen since elementary school."

Kim is dancing in a field with 75 white people. pic.twitter.com/ichdWoqsps — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2024

Many users also pointed to ongoing rumors that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. might actually be heading for Splitsville and not get married. Speculation about the engaged couple began when he was reportedly seen displaying affection with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. According to a source, the two seemed at ease together, with Anderson in a tied white shirt and wide-leg pants, while Trump Jr. wore shorts and a t-shirt. An eyewitness remarked that the duo appeared to share more than just a friendship. Despite these claims, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. presented a united front in September, traveling together as a couple.

I've seen more rhythm than this at an arthritis convention. — Sage John Amenti (@SageAmenti) October 27, 2024

Speaking of unusual relationships, the one between Harris and Guilfoyle is also worth discussing as they were both up-and-coming attorneys in San Francisco at the same time. Moreover, according to reports, the source of their conflict dates back to 2000, when Harris—who was then an associate district attorney—allegedly called Guilfoyle to let her know that there were no openings in the office. According to The Guardian, the VP allegedly pretended to be a member of a hiring committee that never existed. Guilfoyle, nonetheless, managed to land a position there despite this setback, but it appears that the relationship between them has been bitter ever since.

She even does a modified Donald dance.



And what is with their pink jackets? Girl gang? Mean Girls? — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) October 27, 2024

Guilfoyle also openly criticized Harris for her lack of support in uplifting women, seemingly unwilling to let go of the dispute. However, Guilfoyle's ambition to bring down Harris appears to connect perfectly with Trump's strategies. Trump continued to attack the vice president in various ways even after his allies counseled him to put policy above personal insults.