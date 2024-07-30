Internet Mocks Ron DeSantis’ Attempt To Discredit Kamala Harris With a Phrase From ‘Mean Girls’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went on social media Monday to accuse the media of 'gaslighting' the American people. He ridiculed the media's coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign and referenced the famous movie Mean Girls. DeSantis wrote his Twitter message by using the movie's famous 'fetch happen' phrase.

Is it possible to completely manufacture a cultural phenomenon by taking a vapid, leftist San Francisco Democrat and turning her into something that she’s not through nonstop gaslighting?



Corporate media is certainly trying to make “fetch” happen… https://t.co/nUCD5l6wTy — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 29, 2024

He shared on X, "Is it possible to completely manufacture a cultural phenomenon by taking a vapid, leftist San Francisco Democrat and turning her into something that she’s not through nonstop gaslighting? Corporate media is certainly trying to make "fetch" happen." In the movie Mean Girls, a character attempts to incorporate the phrase 'fetch' into the slang of the cool kids. This is where the term first appeared and it basically meant 'cool' or 'awesome'. The post also had an attached New York Magazine's latest cover, "Welcome to Kamalot".

Ron DeSantis coming in hot this morning with a “Mean Girls” reference. pic.twitter.com/fCbET0hzgz — Neanne Derthal (@neanne_derthal) July 29, 2024

In response to DeSantis's remark, some internet users asserted that he had never seen the film. One user even shared on X, "He never saw mean girls. One of his staffers told him about it." Another internet critic with a similar sentiment posted, "DeSantis whipping out the big words.... that he's apparently learning from movies made 20 years ago..." Furthermore, an individual made fun of his message and added, "Stop being so weird Ron. You know you would take the Ronalot cover shoot if offered." Something similar was said by another internet user who wrote, "Man whose extremely online, media manufactured clout led to global humiliation has thoughts on a woman who will actually be her party's nomination."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Mills

Florida governor's post came out amidst the social media mockery of the 'Kamalot' cover since its debut. On Monday the New York Magazine released the latest cover along with the caption, "Welcome to Kamalot! Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee." The post further continued, "On the heels of President Joe Biden’s historic departure from his reelection campaign, our new issue captures the giddy, infectious, and potentially risky presidential campaign of Kamala Harris."

Welcome to Kamalot! Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.



Read our latest now: https://t.co/SxuIO6orTx pic.twitter.com/GKeozlI5TO — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 29, 2024

A lot of people on the internet thought the cover was cringeworthy and made fun of it. One user joked, "At first I thought it was a dung ball, but then I realized it was a giant coconut, why are they making a gaffe she made the symbol or her campaign??" Yet another outraged user jotted down, "So...with a Jamaican/Indian woman apparently the Dem nominee you picked a coconut? Coconuts which are normally associated with monkeys in media. Have you guys talked to your artists about this unfortunate implication?" The media outlet was the target of several critics who deemed the whole situation 'embarrassing.' One individual stated, "Basically tech ditched anything related to her past failures and unpopularity while media tried to sell us the idea she was never disliked and is in fact the greatest thing ever. You all are loathsome."