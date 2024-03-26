Kimberly Guilfoyle Looked 'Sick' Next to Future Father-in-Law Donald Trump, Sparking Concern

Concerns have arisen over Kimberly Guilfoyle's health after a viral photo captured her looking unwell next to her future father-in-law, Donald Trump. The image, shared on social media platform X, showed Guilfoyle appearing uncomfortable as she stood alongside GOP House candidate Abe Hamadeh at a fundraiser hosted at Mar-a-Lago. The photo caption on X asked, "Is Kimberly ok?"

At the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, GOP House candidate Abe Hamadeh was radiant, but Guilfoyle appeared uneasy as she put her arms around her waist. And then people began to delve into her past appearance. "Before the Trumps. After the Trumps. What did she do to herself? Life is a helluva ride with a Trump," someone wrote. Another person commented, "She doesn’t look to be in good health," while a third remarked, "She looks like she is going throw up." "She needs an ambulance," said another.

According to Ok! Magazine, Guilfoyle, 55, has always supported the former President and is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Guilfoyle took a hard stance against the Republican National Committee in December 2023 for failing to support Donald before the 2024 election. "For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!," she exclaimed. "We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”

The TV personality went on, "None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go. They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people." After that, Guilfoyle gave a wish list of people she would want to see working with Donald should he run for president once more. "Let’s get Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!" she exclaimed.

In 2018, Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle began dating at the same time as it was revealed his now-ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was divorcing him, as per Nicky Swift. It makes sense that people would wonder if their relationship caused the breakup, given the timing. Vanessa and Donald Jr. were wed for a period of 12 years. Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe Trump are their five children. In less than a year after Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018, they were both—well, Vanessa was—single once more because Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. had already begun dating. In fact, when word leaked out that the former President's son was seeing a Fox News host, social media went crazy, and Vanessa stepped in to defend Guilfoyle.