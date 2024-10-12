Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Son’s Birthday by Making It All About Herself —With Her Edited Photos

Kimberly Guilfoyle recently celebrated her son Ronan Villency’s 18th birthday, but the focus didn’t stay on him for long. Taking to Instagram, Guilfoyle shared a carousel of photos from Ronan’s formal events. However, the images prominently featured heavily edited shots of Guilfoyle and Ronan. As soon as the pictures were dropped, many Internet users called her out for the over-edited pictures.

Guilfoyle's caption did attempt to center the celebration on Ronan, reading, "Happy 18th Birthday, Ronan! Watching you grow into the incredible young man you are today has been my greatest joy. Love you to the moon and back." However, the overall presentation of the post left some questioning whether Ronan’s milestone was truly the focus.

One person took to the comments section and wrote, "Isn't this more of a fashion show for Kimberly?" Sharing the edited photos, one person wrote, "Good grief. Even photoshopping doesn’t help. I almost feel sorry for her. Sad." Another replied, "Why have they tried to photoshop themselves into live-action 'Simpsons' characters?" Another one commented, "She’d look better if she wiped off the Elvira makeup."

Good grief. Even photoshopping doesn’t help. I almost feel sorry for her. Sad. pic.twitter.com/90YGUsfCsK — 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼🇺🇸 (@bennydiego) October 9, 2024

Guilfoyle has been critiqued for her over-the-top photoshopped posts several times in the past, according to Nicki Swift. In October 2022, Guilfoyle posted a birthday post for Ronan's 16th, where the over-the-top photoshop left her looking unrecognizable with flawless skin and cat-like eyes, while Ronan's skin took on an unnatural orangey hue. One netizen asked, "OMG... What did you do to your face???"

Similarly, in December 2023, during an Impact Wealth Magazine shoot, Guilfoyle shared an overly edited photo with Donald Trump, which gave both figures a waxwork-like appearance, with Trump looking years younger than his actual age. The bizarre look led to comments such as, "This is obviously photoshopped since he is about 100 lbs heavier these days."

Adding to the controversy, her son’s birthday post also became a platform for political commentary. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., saw the comments section flooded with messages encouraging Ronan to vote for Trump in the upcoming election, reported Meaww. One Instagram user commented, "Now we need Trump back in the White House." Another penned, "Happy 18th Birthday, Ronan! You get to vote! VOTE TRUMP!"

Guilfoyle often posts photos with Ronan. Earlier this year on National Son's Day, she shared- a series of photos with him and captioned it, "Happy National Son's Day to my best boy. You are everything a mother could dream of in a lifetime." She continued, "Thank you for always being such a good person. You are loving, kind, hardworking, patient, and filled with joy. Time has flown by; can't wait for you to turn 15 on October 4th."

On Mother's Day, Guilfoyle shared pictures of the two enjoying a meal together. She captioned the photos, "Such a special Mother's Day with my beautiful son, Ronan. Hope everyone had a great Mother's Day & spent quality time with their loved ones. Hug them tight."