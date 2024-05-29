Here's Kourtney Kardashian's Response to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Birthday Post

This year Kim Kardashian celebrated her sister Kourtney Kardashian's 45th birthday with a bikini photo. That photo sparked a divide among fans. The SKIMS mogul shared a snap of herself, Kourtney, and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian. They were splashing in the ocean during their Turks and Caicos getaway. The birthday tribute read, "There's no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all."

Kim expressed her gratitude saying, "Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side," as per The Daily Mail. However, some fans saw the photo choice as a dig at Kourtney. One commenter wrote, "Now you know she's not going to like this photo... lol it's her bday Kim... lol." Kourtney swiftly shut down these allegations by commenting, "I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy," as per HuffPost.

The Poosh founder's husband, Travis Barker, also joined in celebrating her birthday. He left a heart emoji on Kim's post. Kourtney had recently given birth to their son, Rocky. She proudly embraced her postpartum figure. While some fans criticized Kim's choice, others praised Kourtney. They said she is most "natural" among her sisters. One fan stating, "Kourt looks so fire postpartum!!!" Another commended her, saying, "I think Kourtney looks absolutely gorgeous yay for her looking real!!" A commenter even took a jab at a past remark made by Kim, writing, "Kourtney is the MOST interesting to look at! Pure beauty!" Despite their rocky relationship in the past, which even led to a physical altercation on their reality show, Kim and Kourtney seemed to be on good terms during this period.

They had recently enjoyed a family vacation together. Kourtney also received birthday wishes from her other family members. Khloe shared a bikini snap of the two sisters. She called Kourtney her "sugarplum fairy" and wished her happiness and blessings. Their mother, Kris Jenner, also posted throwback photos. They were referring to Kourtney as her "first born baby doll" and praising her as a "beautiful and amazing daughter." Barker's birthday post for his wife stood out, featuring a photo of her on the toilet. He expressed his love for her, calling her his "soulmate and best friend forever," and thanked her for being an "amazing wife." Kourtney shares her three older children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, in addition to her youngest son Travis.