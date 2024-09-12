When Kris Jenner's Fans Thought a 'Chunk is Missing' from Her Jawline in Un-Edited Photos of France Trip

Kris Jenner's presence during a vacation to France had left fans speculating about her appearance after the pictures shared by paparazzi came to light. The matriarch of the Kardashian family appeared to hide her face from the cameras of celebrity photographers while on the trip. Meanwhile, a paparazzi image showing Jenner using her hand as a shield, mimicking a visor, circulated on a Reddit forum.

Upon zooming in on the snapshot, observers noted a noticeable contrast in her jawline, with one side displaying a seemingly altered appearance compared to the other. This revelation has fueled intense speculation and discussion among fans regarding potential changes to her facial features.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

As reported by The US Sun, fans engaged in a Kardashians-themed discussion thread and remarked upon Jenner's noticeably uneven jawline. Additionally, they observed a distinct contrast between the unedited paparazzi photographs and the images she typically shares on her social media platforms.

One user commented, "How is she not even 70, spent six figures on her face, and still looking like this." Another fan said, "Damn looks like her skin is coming of her bones." "But like, why is her jawline skewed and hollow looking almost looks like a bone or chunk or flesh was removed from the right side lol," a third user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Amidst the ambiance of the City of Light, Jenner was spotted strolling in a striking outfit, clad in a black fur coat complemented by a set of coordinating boots. Layered beneath her outerwear was a visible sweater shirt, adding depth to her attire.

Donning black sunglasses and a jacket with a vintage flair, Kris was evoking a sense of mystery. However, she seemed like she was attempting to be turned down, a departure from her typical attention-grabbing persona.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting as one approaches their seventies, they often tend to have paler skin, deeper wrinkles, coarser hair, and more visible signs of aging. However, a plastic surgeon suggested that Jenner's aging journey differs from the norm due to significant investments in enhancing her appearance.

In an October photo shared by the reality star, visible wrinkles above her jawline were noticeable. Additionally, a plastic surgeon pointed out a sweeping circular contour on Kris's jowl, further indicating the potential interventions in her quest for a more youthful appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

On the other hand, Jenner has openly discussed certain cosmetic procedures, acknowledging her decision to undergo a boob job, a facelift, and the use of Botox. However, she vehemently denies undergoing any additional surgeries, including a nose job.

Additionally, an interview also disclosed that Kris has refrained from further surgical interventions for a considerable period, suggesting a pause in her pursuit of cosmetic enhancements.

In a report by OK! Magazine, earlier this year, during Jenner's vacation in Italy, photographs surfaced revealing her authentic skin texture. Unfiltered images shared by her also displayed visible neck wrinkles, offering a candid portrayal of her natural appearance during the trip.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 5, 2023. It has since been updated.