Kim Porter’s Alleged Friend Says Diddy Made Her ‘Lick’ a Disgusting Item That Belonged To Cassie

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The ongoing controversies surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs have taken a shocking turn, with allegations from Kola Boof and Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter, shedding light on Diddy’s behavior. From disturbing claims about Diddy’s treatment of Cassie Venture to unsettling allegations involving the late Kim Porter, the revelations paint a troubling picture of a man once celebrated for his contributions to music and culture. Boof, an outspoken activist, author, and someone who had occasional contact with Porter after meeting her at a charity event, has sparked discussions about Diddy’s conduct with a truly disturbing claim.

What ya'll saw in that video of Diddy beating Cassie was NOTHING.



Will never forget the time he tried to make Kim Porter lick Cassie's tampon. Always using Kim's race as a put down.



You guys don't know the HALF of what women go through with famous & powerful men. Be they… — WRITER KOLA BOOF (@KolaBoof3) May 17, 2024

As per HotNewHipHop, Boof accused him of forcing Porter into degrading acts. She claimed, “What y’all saw in that video of Diddy beating Cassie was nothing. Will never forget the time he tried to make Kim Porter lick Cassie’s tampon. Always using Kim’s race as a put-down.” Boof’s allegations don’t stop there. She suggested Diddy played a role in Porter’s ultimate death, challenging the official report that attributed her passing to lobar pneumonia. Boof’s statements have ignited debates across social media, with fans and critics alike questioning the full truth behind these claims.

Rich Black Women don't suddenly die from pneumonia at age 47.



Locked away from the world instead of receiving medical care at a hospital.



No family around to protect her...



So yes. I believe we're not being told what truly happened that led to her death. — WRITER KOLA BOOF (@KolaBoof3) May 17, 2024

On the other hand, Jake Porter, Kim Porer’s father, a while ago broke his silence on a widely circulated video showing Diddy assaulting Ventura in 2016. The footage released by CNN depicted a harrowing scene in which Diddy physically attacked Cassie, including throwing her to the ground, kicking her, and dragging her by her sweatshirt. Jake expressed 'disgust' at Diddy’s actions: "I wouldn't treat my enemy like that. It was despicable."

While he had never witnessed Diddy being abusive toward Porter before, the video caused Jake to reassess his perception of Diddy. Kim's father went on to question Diddy’s understanding of love, remarking, "They both loved each other. Kim's love was legitimate. Puffy's love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don't think he has any idea what love is."

I had no idea #Cassie went through this kind of abuse from #diddy until i saw it from my own eyes 😩🫨😭. pic.twitter.com/knEFLvmRcA — Ken’Dre (@Kendrebell_) May 17, 2024

Furthermore, the video aligned with Ventura’s earlier allegations detailed in a 35-page lawsuit filed against Diddy. Ventura accused him of years of abuse, including physical assaults, rape, and coercive control. She claimed he manipulated her into a destructive lifestyle of substance abuse and subjected her to repeated violence, leaving her with physical injuries like black eyes and burst lips, as reported by ET. The lawsuit was resolved swiftly through a settlement, but the resurfaced video has sparked outrage over the pattern of abuse Ventura endured during the tumultuous relationship.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs on September 2, 2007, in New York. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mat Szwajkos)

In response to the damning footage, Diddy issued a public apology, acknowledging, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab." While he claimed to have sought professional help since the incident, critics, including Cassie’s legal team, dismissed his statement as self-serving.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.