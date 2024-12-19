Kim Porter Once Threw a TV at Diddy Over His Affair With Jennifer Lopez: "My Feeling Was..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had a dramatic love life—a mix of highs and shocking lows. As his legal drama unfolds, his tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter has also come under scrutiny. In a dramatic revelation, Porter once recounted having thrown a television at Combs after discovering his high-profile affair with Jennifer Lopez.

In 1998, the bond between Combs and Porter went through a rough patch when the rapper began dating the singer/actress, forcing Porter to raise their first child alone. However, Combs didn't exactly give Porter a clean break either, incessantly calling instead. This left Porter skeptical of his new love affair as more of a fantasy than reality. Porter also confessed she was enraged by Combs’ relentless efforts to maintain contact with their son. As reported by Fandom Wire, she said, "My feeling was, you made this decision, now stay over there. I can’t repeat everything I said at the time, because it’s really not that ladylike. But I was very expressive about it."

Additionally, Porter revealed that she hurled a small TV at Combs in a fit of rage over his actions. Though she eventually made peace with him, her forgiveness didn’t extend to Lopez. She also made it clear that she wasn’t keen on her kids spending time around Lopez. Porter allegedly doubted the singer’s willingness—or ability—to embrace a life that included playing house with two young Black children. The rapper himself also reflected on his high-profile romance with Lopez, which made headlines and lasted until 2001.

While Combs initially called Lopez his perfect match, he later revealed his real reason for dating her. "I thought, 'I'll test the waters and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me.'" He also revealed that the qualities that drew him to Porter were the same ones that ultimately pushed them apart, as reported by The Mirror. He said, "I'm used to applause when I walk in the room. And [Porter] was just too cool. I would tell her, 'I guess I’ll go be with someone else who'll take care of me the way I want to be taken care of, who’ll be a little more aggressive.'"

In 2003, following his well-publicized breakup with Lopez, Combs found his way back to Porter. Although they were reunited for a few years, they broke up permanently in 2007. Porter died of pneumonia in 2018. The rapper paid tribute to her memories with heartfelt words, characterizing her as more than just a soulmate, despite their turbulent past. As reported by The Mirror, Combs also accepted Porter's son, Quincy Brown, from her relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).