Kim Porter Had a Strategic Escape Plan As She Knew Diddy Wouldn't 'Let' Her Leave: "No Other Way..."

Even the happiest couples in Hollywood would tell you that relationships aren't always a walk in the park. They cope with issues including unjust allegations, ongoing media attention, and various forms of drama. Consider Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter. Their relationship was far from straightforward. Porter decided to leave Diddy in 2007. She wanted to step back and concentrate on herself, even though she knew it wouldn't be an easy process. She ensured that the separation would be irreversible. Their romance was filled with passion, treachery, and epiphanies, as well as highs and lows. Porter, however, was aware by that point that Diddy wasn't the kind to accept a typical breakup simply. She was aware that it would require a great deal of preparation, bravery, and will to pull it off because of his stubbornness.

"There was no other way," Porter candidly told Essence magazine. Porter clarified that being free and leaving the house like that would not be simple for her. She had a solid understanding of Diddy and realized that what really matters to her, are his actions, which is what inspired her to come up with the idea. Knowing Diddy's departure dates, she devised a plan that would provide her time to pack everything—furniture, cars, clothing, including their children. Porter was willing to go with this planned dramatic departure. "I wanted him to know I wasn't breaking up with him for two weeks," she explained. "If I pack up everything — twins and all — it means I'm out!"

Their breakup was caused by more than simply infidelity. Porter learned in 2006 that Diddy was expecting a child with Sarah Chapman, another woman. The fact that Diddy kept it a secret from her was more hurtful than the infidelity itself. "I would have preferred to find out from him because that's a man," she stated, revealing the depth of her disappointment. Porter's decision to leave wasn't driven by bitterness but by self-respect. "I left because, at this point in my life, I want something different for myself," she shared. She knew it was time to prioritize herself after 10 years of dating and helping Daddy through all of his highs and lows, as per Cheat Sheet.

Things didn't get ugly even though they decided to part ways. They remained friends and focused on supporting their children. "We have three children together, so that's just not an option," Porter explained. There was much more to their relationship than deep affection. It was all about respecting one another and cooperating as parents. She made sure it didn't get messy by handling the situation with consideration and kindness after it was over. She understood Diddy's personality—"Puffy's an action person, not a talk person," — and tailored her exit strategy accordingly. Porter unfortunately died of pneumonia in 2018, but she left her children with plenty of love and memories.