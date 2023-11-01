Kim Kardashian was on the receiving end of backlash after posting a video showing off the lavish and macabre Halloween decorations she had put up in her house. The creator of SKIMS posted a series of photos and videos on social media teasing her 'scary season' settings at her $60 million Los Angeles estate. Some internet users thought the temporary exhibit was in poor taste, while others said the money would have been better spent on charity.

Kim K is a dingbat, sure it’s Halloween but read the room … pic.twitter.com/rNhJsw7C3q — get dylan out (@Neopatraa) October 28, 2023

Kardashian was shown directing the camera's attention to a large tree decorated with plastic skulls and bones in a now-deleted Instagram post. It seemed like white plastic hands were reaching up out of the earth, attempting to grasp someone. Kardashian, 43, walked along the dusty corridor where dolls in cloaks were sitting on the floor. Red paint was sprayed on fake human remains, such as severed hands, brains, and eyes. Viewers criticized the reality star online, saying that her bloody decorations distracted from 'the real-world horrors' of war.

This @KimKardashian is absolutely DEPLORABLE and VILE! When children have literally been bombed to pieces she chooses her Halloween theme as limbs all over the place? Warning signs on tables?! THIS what you choose to showcase to the world, this is what you#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/33XUQ2ZJmy — nondelasense (@nondelasense) October 30, 2023

As reported by The Mirror, one user commented, "You are so out of touch with reality," and another agreed and added, "This is so appallingly senseless, not to mention tasteless, given the actual horrors occurring in the world right now." A third one wrote, "Tone deaf to what some parts of the world are going through, money doesn't buy taste or morals." A fourth one added, "Such a waste of money that could go to so many things. Waste. Read the room."

Look at how Kim Kardashian transformed her house for Halloween 😱 pic.twitter.com/lXnvQ6FThd — DineO (@Dineo_thulii) October 30, 2023

Outside of this controversy, however, Kardashian actually announced a great professional achievement this week: SKIMS has become the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association. Teen Vogue discussed the press release sent out by her team, in which she stated, "I am incredibly proud of SKIMS's partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS's growing influence on culture. Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

As per the Rolling Stones, Jens Grede, SKIMS co-founder, further added, "The NBA’s modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports. Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next generation of fans through basketball."

Oh Kim Kardashian not playing. SKIMS is the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball teams.



As someone who works in marketing SKIMS is so interesting to watch. — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) October 30, 2023

As per the press release issued by the NBA, Adam Silver stated, "SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally influential brands. We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership." On October 26, SKIMS Mens was released, bringing the brand's expertise in style, comfort, and fit to a new audience with three collections of daily staples designed with comfort in mind. To mark the occasion, SKIMS released a new advertising campaign called "EveryBody is Wearing SKIMS," which features NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other athletes who represent the company.

