Kim Kardashian’s Legal Dream Nears Reality as She Awaits Bar Exam Results

Kim Kardashian is not just playing dress-up anymore. The 45-year-old reality star and business mogul was recently on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 24. There she told the audience that she’ll soon receive the results of her bar exam.

She said with a smile:

“I will be qualified in two weeks. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want. (…) I always want to be growing, curious, and evolving.”

For someone who once “broke the internet” with surgeries and pictures, Kim Kardashian now wants to reform it. She was sitting alongside All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson on BBC One’s red sofa, and the former revealed that even with her growing list of projects (including her first movie), she’s serious about her legal ambitions. She told Graham Norton. “I want to see wherever that takes me.”

Kim’s path to becoming a lawyer hasn’t been a walk in Louboutins, by the way. After enrolling in California’s Law Office Study Program (an alternative to regular law school), she spent six years studying while raising four children, running SKIMS, filming The Kardashians, and building a billion-dollar brand. Jessica Jackson was one of the attorneys who mentored Kim, and said, as reported by Rolling Out, that the star “dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, for six straight years,” totaling 5,184 hours of legal study.

Jackson said:

“That’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming [TV] shows, and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

And advocate she has! Since 2018, Kim has worked behind the scenes on criminal justice, contributing to high-profile clemency cases and funding legal efforts for individuals who had been wrongfully convicted. Her goal is a personal mission.

It was May 2025 when Kim Kardashian graduated from the Law Office Study Program after a pandemic delay. She previously passed California’s notorious “baby bar” in 2021 and completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) this March. Of course, Kim’s legal dreams aren’t pulling her away from the spotlight…yet. She’s been starring in Hulu’s All’s Fair – a legal dramedy.

“I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a Season 2 of All’s Fair,” she said.

And she indeed sounded every bit like a woman who’s mastered her schedule, or at least learned to function in chaos. Co-star Sarah Paulson praised her. “The truth of the matter is that she made me feel like a slacker,” Paulson said during the show. “She’s running a business, she’s looking after four children, she’s studying for the law. She really is an impressive person.”

While skeptics might roll their eyes at “Lawyer Kim,” she’s done the work, obviously. From skipping college to taking on law, she’s redefining midlife decisions. And if her confidence on Graham Norton’s couch was any sign, Kim’s ready to argue her case. Maybe the next courtroom drama won’t be on Hulu. It’ll be in real life, starring Attorney Kim Kardashian!

