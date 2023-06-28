Kim Kardashian's Insensitive Tweet From 'American Horror Story' Set Amid Writers' Strike Sparks Outrage

The Writers' Guild of America (WGA) picketers criticized Kim Kardashian for sharing social media updates from the sets of American Horror Story season 12. Despite being a reality television star and businesswoman with 361 million followers on Instagram and 74.9 million on Twitter, her posts typically elicit both positive and negative feedback. After tweeting an update from the sets on Friday, Kim Kardashian faced backlash from the writers' strike as their protest gained momentum. The writers slammed the fashion mogul for her actions.

"Hi, guys! I'm on the set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????" SKIMS founder wrote.

Hi guys!

I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to???? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 23, 2023

In an immediate response, various users aligned with the writers' strike expressed their opinions. Jesse McLaren, a comedy writer, replied to her question by saying, "Striking in support of my union," while Damon Gonzalez wrote, "Kim, if you are going to cross a picket line. You might not want to broadcast it to the world. Your tweet is beyond cringe. If you didn’t get the memo, SAG-AFTA stands in solidarity with the WGA.” Danisha Carter said, "They’re striking queenie storm off the set." "As somebody currently cast on a scripted show, you should be standing in solidarity with the WGA, because without writers, you wouldn’t even have a show to be on set for,” actor-writer Kirk Kelly responded to Kim, reported Page Six.

Striking in support of my union. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 23, 2023

Kim, if you are going to cross a picket line. You might not want to broadcast it to the world. Your tweet is beyond cringe. If you didn’t get the memo, SAG-AFTA stands in solidarity with the WGA. pic.twitter.com/PCpZQ9rFjR — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) June 24, 2023

they’re striking queenie storm off set — danisha carter (@DanishaCarter4) June 23, 2023

Lady they're literally on strike — ivy (@ivy_wylder) June 24, 2023

While @ihatejoelkim said, "Picketing, Kim," another added, "In their defense has AHS ever had writers? I'm kidding, they have no defense." Additionally, another user named Robert Barat responded to Kim, reminding her of her stance by replying, "Not crossing picket lines is what I'm up to." Ivy responded by stating, "Lady, they're literally on strike." Meanwhile, Romeo Candido shared a GIF featuring Kanye West shaking his head in response.

Kardashian's tweet garnered more than 2,700 responses from her nearly 75 million followers. Despite facing resistance, the founder of SKIMS persisted in responding to her fans and went as far as assuring a follower that the upcoming season of AHS would be filled with fright.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Since May, numerous screenwriters affiliated with the WGA have been engaged in protests due to the union's failure to secure a contract with the trade association representing Hollywood studios and production companies. The WGA presented reasonable demands, which included requesting higher minimum sales, shorter exclusive contracts for released content, and safeguards against the replacement of writers with AI, considering the dominance of streaming in the entertainment industry. These requests may appear straightforward, but the studios have not agreed to these terms. As a result, the writers have been on strike ever since.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

Despite receiving support from many Hollywood stars, some productions, including various projects by Ryan Murphy like AHS, have continued filming, as reported by Perez Hilton, even with the ongoing strike. Variety said that Murphy, the creator of the show, recently refuted allegations that crew members of AHS would face repercussions for their participation in the strike. In a statement, Murphy dismissed the claims as "complete nonsense," addressing the accusations that arose from a now-deleted tweet by TV producer Warren Leight.

