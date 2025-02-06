Kim Kardashian’s ‘Hair is Literally…’ – Here’s How the Internet Reacted When Her Real Hair Was Revealed

They say love is in the air, but for reality TV star Kim Kardashian, love is in the hair! Why do we say so? You’ll find out in a minute. It is a known fact that the reality TV star, who is constantly under the limelight, gets her hair styled and colored almost all the time. While fans love her super long hair and the signature nude glam that has created a cult following over the years, her natural hair might be different from what you mostly see on screen.

Shocked? Yes, we are too! Kardashian has unveiled her real hair for the first time in a long time, and it looks as though the constant extensions, bleach, and heat have done lasting damage to her long tresses. The SKIMS founder surprised everyone as she displayed her real hair in unexpected scenes on her family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim made her astonishing hair reveal while she was out for breakfast with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and her mom, Kris Jenner. The family was celebrating Kourtney’s birthday at IHOP when Kim decided to take off her cap and her wig to reveal her original hair, which was bleached blonde and appeared damaged. Kim had her locks slicked back into a low bun, and viewers couldn’t help but notice the reality TV star’s split ends.

This episode was filmed a few weeks before she dyed her hair platinum blonde for the Met Gala back in May 2024. As per The Mirror, Kim said, “This is a wig. My hair is blonde.”

The reality TV star then removed her hat and wig from her head to reveal her bright blonde hair before she explained, “I am in the process of dying my hair for the Met. There will be times where you see me with brown hair and now I have blonde hair, so I will keep you guys guessing this season.”

Fans were shocked by the reveal and took to X to share their thoughts. “Kim Kardashian’s natural hair is proof that we as women need to look after what we have been given and not ruin our natural beauty with fake alternatives. Her hair is literally burnt off,” one said.”Omg, Kim’s real hair looks like mine after a terrible hair-dye job. What the heck,” another quipped.

Meanwhile, as per Allure, Kim Kardashian made a remarkable appearance at the Met Gala in 2024 with her platinum blonde hair and a silver outfit. Her hair, styled by Chris Appleton, featured long, undone icy white waves parted in the center, offering a casual yet chic look that complemented her look.

Kardashian’s makeup was done by her cult favorite artist, Mario Dedivanovic, who focused on a natural and effortless aesthetic. Her outfit for the event was a silver corset gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The dress featured an intense corset that accentuated her waist, transitioning into a sparkly, semi-sheer column skirt.

She received mixed reactions for it on social media, with several users making meme-worthy comments about the charcoal grey sweater. Furthermore, as per the latest reports, the star debuted an all-new ‘do at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, showing off her chic bob after having over half a foot of her hair cut off.