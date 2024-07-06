Fans Are No Longer 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' As Famous Clan's Social Media Reign Declines

Fans seem to have become 'bored' of The Kardashians and their social media 'influence' as their brands' social media accounts suffer. The Sun and Phalanx Analytics ran an analysis of the famous family's online accounts, including their diverse business ventures, and found that the engagement levels from their followers have declined to an all-time low.

According to the analysis, celebrities with over 1 million followers on Instagram are expected to have engagement levels between one and five percent. However, as far as the virtual spaces are concerned, the Kardashians are way off the mark, which is certainly not good news for them.

To begin with, Khloe Kardashians's denim brand Good American has an engagement level of barely 0.02% out of 2.4 million, which means more than a few hundred people like, share, or save her posts. Meanwhile, the 'billionaire' Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS empire, including her newly launched SKKN Cosmetics, have not been doing any better than her sister: with 0.09% and 0.05% engagement respectively.

Although both brands have 6 million and 5.7 million followers respectively, only a few thousand people have been engaging with the company's posts, which is only a drop in the ocean compared to the number of followers. Momager Kris Jenner's homeware brand Get Safely rarely hit the three-figure mark with 150,000 followers, with only 0.08% engagement levels.

New mom Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle and wellness brand POOSH is relatively doing better than her sisters (with 0.15% engagement levels) but it is still not enough. When it comes to the Jenner sisters, Kylie has experienced a bit of a mixed bag. Her baby brand, Kyliebaby, has an engagement level of just 0.18%. However, surprisingly, her clothing brand Khy has topped the charts with a high level of 15% engagement.

These figures when combined by Phalanx Analytics warned the world's famous reality stars that their fans online aren't listening to them. Coralee Trigger, an Emmy award-winning digital creator who has worked with TV shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Team Coco Presents: Conan O'Brien, shared her assessment with the outlet.

"It's a safe bet that the Kardashians use Botox for their bodies and bots for their brands," Trigger revealed. "Believing the Kardashian brands on social media have grown without any help from bots is like believing the Kardashians look the way they do without any help from Botox. When celebrities say they've never had Botox, what they often mean is, 'I've had work done, but it's not the brand Botox.' The same applies when denying using bots to inflate their social media following."

However, back when the Kardashians began their journey, they were among the most influential TV personalities who were able to bring a sizeable amount with little to no effort. Forbes shared in 2015, Khloe, alone, was rumored to make a cool $13,000 per endorsement tweet. Kim, on the other hand, would make a whopping $200,000 per tweet. The same pattern followed with the rest of the family and their business deals, brand endorsements, and other monetary profits on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

However, such is not the case anymore as Trigger further analyzed the Kardashians online performance: "There are so many ways to artificially inflate social media followings, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Kardashians are leveraging any number of those methods to enhance their brands. These practices are technically against most social media platform's terms of use, and I never recommend them to clients."