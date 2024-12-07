When Old Photos of Kim Kardashian's 'Forgotten' First Husband Left Fans Surprised: "Is This For Real?"

Pictures of Damon Thomas, Kim Kardashian’s first husband, once resurfaced online, igniting a wave of reactions from fans. The CEO of Thomas Krown Records was pictured wearing a black hoodie with a white beanie over his head. However, it wasn’t his attire that caught people’s attention. Instead, it raised questions about Kardashian’s past and the circumstances around their marriage.

The Kim Kardashian Dating History



A Thread



Kimberly Noel Kardashian married her first husband, Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was just 19.

Their marriage lasted 3 years and they split in 2003. pic.twitter.com/GTTB0sxAem — Professor Slippery 💧 (@papiitiino) August 15, 2022

Netizens expressed disbelief at Kardashian’s choice of partner and contemplated why her inner circle didn’t intervene and stop her from walking down the aisle. As per The Sun, the images nudged a barrage of criticism aimed at Thomas’ appearance and character. A fan commented, "Damon's the guy you pull your girlfriends away from at the club." Another added, "Why didn't one of Kim's lifers/ besties save her?" A third questioned, "Oh my god! He looks like he just rolled out of bed. You married him, Kim?!" "Kim's forgotten husband. How the hell does he fit in her life aesthetic?" a comment also read. In a similar vein, a shocked fan remarked, "Is this for real man?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Daniels (@raydaniels)

Kardashian, who is now 44, was married to Thomas from 2000 to 2004. The Skims founder eloped with the songwriter when she was just 19 years old. Thomas was almost 10 years older than her. Later Kardashian revealed that she was under the influence of ecstasy when they got married. Blaming Thomas she stated, "Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the king of the castle. Damon told me not to leave the house unless I first told him when and where I was going. If Damon was not home, I was required to call him and ask permission to leave the house. For example, he would not allow me to go to the mall alone or with friends. He told me that he did not want men to have an opportunity to hit on me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, Thomas vehemently refuted Kardashian’s allegations, painting himself as the victim in their relationship. He slammed Kardashian for fabricating stories to gain sympathy and financial gain, asserting that she cheated on him. In an interview, he exclaimed, "She can't write or sing or dance, so she does harmful things to validate herself in the media. That’s a fame w***e to me."

As per Mirror, despite their tumultuous relationship, Kardashian moved on from her marriage to Thomas and went on to marry Kris Humphries and later Kanye West. She shares four children with the rapper. Thomas, on the other hand, continued his career as a Grammy-nominated music producer, forming a successful pop production group called The Underdogs. His work included collaborations with renowned artists like Chris Brown, R. Kelly, and Pink, among others.