Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J Breaks His Silence on Diddy's Parties and Says 'You All Wanted to Go...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Ray J, Kim Kardashian's former boyfriend, recently broke his silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous 'freak-off' parties. Speaking candidly with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation's CUOMO, the R&B singer shared his experience of attending Diddy's events which stand in stark contrast to the allegations currently surrounding the Bad Boy Records CEO.

"We have never seen the stuff that is being said and the stuff that people are finding out...I have never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed," Ray J revealed. The 43-year-old artist, who has known Diddy for decades and considers him a mentor, expressed shock at the recent developments. The federal indictment against Diddy includes charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors claimed Diddy's 'freak-off' parties involved illegal drugs for coercion, hidden cameras for blackmail, and sex workers to ensure his guests had a good time. According to court documents, these gatherings allegedly saw victims forced into sexual acts, with some participants being "barely legal, or barely illegal," as per Mirror.

📌Ray J Opens Up About Diddy's Parties and Industry Revelations



In a candid conversation with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation's CUOMO last month, Ray J, also known as William Ray Norwood Jr and Kim's ex, shared his experiences at Diddy's lavish parties. The R&B singer, who dated Kim… pic.twitter.com/8VEH54gszp — People (@MadawaMan_) October 16, 2024

For Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., the parties he attended carried a different atmosphere entirely. "Like you all wanted to go and have a good time at a Diddy party," he explained, describing how attendees would leave feeling inspired and motivated to work harder the next day. The disconnect between his experiences and the current allegations has led many in the industry to also look at Ray J with skepticism.

Singer Ray J and Diddy at Avalon on November 21, 2010, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Several celebrities have distanced themselves from the embattled mogul. Kim, who once frequently attended these gatherings with her sisters, has quietly unfollowed Diddy on social media. This move stands out, especially considering the Kardashian family's long history with Diddy. In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian humorously remarked, "I got on a plane at 5:30 am. Well, this party...I think half the people there were butt naked."

Additionally, Ray J opined, "We just need to use it [Diddy situation] as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we are in right now." Diddy currently remains in pre-trial detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, having been denied bail twice since his arrest on September 16. Diddy has claimed innocence, with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stating, "Mr. Combs is a fighter, he is going to fight this to the end. He is innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence," as per the New York Post.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)