Kim Kardashian's BFF's Daughter Kitty-Blu Appleton Gives Fans a Tour of Kim's $150 Million Private Jet

Kim Kardashian recently officiated the wedding of her best friend and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton in a Vegas wedding that was both intimate and A-list. Though not many details have been released about the nuptials, Kardashian-favourite photographer @pierresnaps did share some Polaroids and professional shots from the ceremony on Instagram. Page Six exclusively reported that Gage and Appleton had tied the knot over the weekend in front of six guests, including Kardashian. The outlet also acquired Clark County records corroborating that the pair had applied for a marriage license.

Appleton's daughter, Kitty Blu-Appleton was a vibrant presence at the wedding, and not only did she share many intimate moments, she also gave the fans a tour of Kardashian's $150 million private jet named Kim Air, reported The US Sun.

The wedding party was held in Kardashian's private jet, and Blu-Appleton took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pre-wedding and post-wedding shenanigans throughout. She started the post with a cute selfie of Kardashian with her signature pout and Blu-Appleton is seen imitating her. The pictures got hotter with every swipe. The 17-year-old was seen in a body-hugging latex dress standing outside the Kim Air, the dress accentuating her curves. She completed the look with high boots and fingerless gloves. Inside the jet, there were buttery beige-colored seats that were big and plush and a couple of projectors on some of the bulkheads could be seen. The champagne flutes and the cocktail menus labeled “Mr. & Mr" were also sneaked into the carousel.

The Skims founder also arranged for an Usher concert for the newlyweds and the wedding party, and Blu-Appleton was sure to include it in the Instagram post. Gage, Kardashian, and Appleton can be seen vibing to the Usher tracks in the video posted by the hairstylist's daughter. Kitty Blu Appleton also shared her new ink which she got on her neck. She got "reborn" written in elegant cursive writing which looked as beautiful as her. By the looks of the pictures documented by her, the 24-hour trip in Vegas was definitely successful.

Image Source: Instagram | @kittybluu

For officiating the nuptials of Gage and Appleton, the Keeping Up With Kardashian alum showed off her voluptuous figure in a skin-tight leather black dress, which had a plunging neckline that stretched down near her belly button. She finished the look with a black studded choker and a pair of black open-toe heels. Gage and Appleton wore matching black furry coats, leather pants, and boots.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

In the pictures shared by Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, Kardashian could be seen standing in Little White Chapel reading from a piece of paper as the You alum and celebrity hairstylist Appleton hold hands and gaze into each other’s eyes.