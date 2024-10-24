Kim Kardashian Wants To Be a Successful Lawyer — But Her Past Always Comes Back to Haunt Her

Kim Kardashian is attempting to improve her public persona following a scandalous period of dating history because the SKIMS founder is keen on establishing herself in the legal arena. “Kim’s passion and drive to become a bona fide lawyer is still going strong and her plan is to take the bar exam in February,” a source told In Touch Weekly. "She has a ton of work to do to prepare and knows that the odds of passing it the first time aren’t super high, but she’s convinced she can pull it off so she’s really pushing herself hard right now with her studies. She wants people to take her more seriously.” the source added.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian during Charlotte Ronson's 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

However, the reality star is still haunted by her sex tape with ex-Ray J and her tumultuous marriage with ex-husband Kane West. Kardashian and the One Wish rapper began dating in 2003, after being together for three years, the couple recorded a sex tape that went viral in 2007 and thrust the Hulu star into the public eye. Later, Kardashian acknowledged that the couple had recorded it when she was high on ecstasy, as per NBC News, which she claimed was quite evident in the tape. "Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time," she said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Ray J exposes what he says is the original contract that him and Kim Kardashian signed to release their 3-part sex-tape. He claims Kim signed his deliverables then tries to compares her handwriting samples to prove his case. pic.twitter.com/85f3MPlvva — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 11, 2022

Kardashian first met West in the early 2000s but the couple came together only after the reality star ended her marriage with basketball player Kris Humphries. They began dating in 2011 and in 2012 announced the arrival of their first child, North West. In 2013, Kanye booked San Francisco's AT&T Park specifically for a proposal. They then got married at Florence, Italy's Forte di Belvedere in May 2014. However, the rapper's mental health deteriorated over time, which resulted in some divisive remarks and outbursts on Twitter. He was given a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2017, which Kardashian subsequently described as an 'emotional.'

When Kanye revealed extremely intimate information about the Kardashian family and their marriage in 2020, along with the news that he was running for president, his relationship with Kardashian appeared to take a bad turn. On November 29, 2022, Kardashian and West completed their divorce. The ex-couple consented to share custody of their four children, both legally and physically.

For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

The mother of four has spent the years preparing herself to become a successful lawyer. In December 2021, she even passed California's 'Baby Bar,' the final exam taken by first-year law school students. She had already failed the test three times. "Omg I Passed The Baby Bar Exam!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she wrote while sharing her accomplishment on Instagram. She added, "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"