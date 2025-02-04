Kim Kardashian vs Bianca Censori? Reality Star Reportedly Lays Down Strict Rules After Outrageous Grammy Stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads at the Grammy Awards for all the wrong reasons! Fashion is personal, we all know it, but appropriate dressing is another notion that people seem to forget these days. The fashion disaster that rapper Kanye West’s partner, Bianca Censori, pulled off, leaving people jaw-dropped at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which took place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kanye returned to the Grammys for the first time in a decade, leaving fans excited; it was his wife who completely shocked everyone. initially covered in a large fur coat, dramatically shed the outerwear to reveal a completely sheer dress—without a bra or underwear. Her outfit choice sparked a wave of reactions, with many questioning whether it was bold or simply inappropriate for the prestigious event.

While users flocked to social media to talk about Censori’s controversial move, it was Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian who was surprised and disgusted by her absurd outfit. As per Daily Jang, Kim Kardashian has finally come up with a new strategy to protect her kids from Bianca Censori. A source shared that the Kardashians star made a fresh set of rules for her ex-husband’s current wife.

The insider shared, “Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids, but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow,” adding, “Number one being no vulgarity in front of them.” Moreover, Kim has also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, as she does not want her kids to eat a lot of junk and sweets.

Kim shares four kids—North West (10), Saint West (8), Chicago West (6), and Psalm West (4)—with the veteran rapper with whom she split in 2021. The duo is currently co-parenting the kids. Furthermore, the reality TV star, who has always been strict as a parent, has limited their screen time.

The source further said, “She’s made it clear that if he breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care, there will be hell to pay,” adding, “Kim is very strict with her kids, and she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom.”

As per a source, Bianca Censori’s outfit was a plotted nod to the album artwork of West’s latest record, Vulture 1, which features an image of a woman wearing only a thong and thigh-high boots with her back to the camera. However, widespread criticism sparked comments on social media, with many saying that Bianca had been completely manipulated by the rapper and the outfit was disrespectful to the Grammys. The outfit also sparked several meme-worthy comments, including one user saying, “When your wife says she doesn’t have a thing to wear,”

Claims that Ye and Bianca were escorted out are “not true” and that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.” Reported by @Variety BOSS. pic.twitter.com/9naNyaWLyF — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) February 3, 2025

Censori, the Australian architect and designer, has received immense attention for her daring and often unconventional fashion choices after becoming romantically linked with Kanye West. Since their reported marriage in January 2023. Many people also noticed a slight similarity between her and Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Moreover, Bianca and West have always been a mystery, with sudden reports of them allegedly being unhappy. However, the two have been inseparable, frequently traveling together and making public impressions that fuel ongoing media discussions.