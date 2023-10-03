Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, recently turned heads when they twinned with each other. The mother-daughter made an adorable entry at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's baby shower party. The future lawyer and mother of four, made it a colorful affair with her pop color yellow top while her daughter donned a similar top in orange. The SKIMS founder posted her images from the baby shower in an Instagram carousel captioned, "Baby Barker is coming 🤍"

While Kim and North typically have distinct personal styles, they took the concept of mother-daughter coordination to a whole new level at the Disneyland-themed shower. The pair showed up in matching vintage Chanel outfits, adding an extra layer of glamour to the already star-studded event. For the occasion, North West rocked an orange cropped short-sleeved blazer paired with a black T-shirt and a leather skirt. Completing her look were chunky black platform boots from Marc Jacobs and playful pigtails, giving off an effortlessly cool vibe.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian opted for a pale yellow T-shirt jacket and a leather mini skirt, a nod to '90s fashion. She paired her ensemble with '90s-style platform heels and a sleek high ponytail, showcasing her timeless sense of style. What made their outfits even more noteworthy was the fact that both mother and daughter accessorized with vintage top-handle Chanel bags, adding a touch of luxury to their coordinated looks. Kim's jacket, in particular, was a standout piece from the 1995 Chanel collection and had previously graced the runway on supermodel Naomi Campbell, per W magazine.

The Kardashian-West duo not only turned heads with their fashion choices but also treated fans to glimpses of the lavish baby shower on social media. The event was transformed into a nostalgic '60s Disneyland wonderland, adorned with pastel colors that set the perfect backdrop for the family celebration. Taking to TikTok, Kim and North shared moments of their Disneyland adventure, showcasing the elaborate decor, refreshing treats, and, of course, their impeccable style. The videos featured the duo exploring the retro photo booth, checking out the delectable spread, and capturing the essence of the themed celebration.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to hosting extravagant events, this baby shower stood out for its unique theme and the impeccable fashion choices of Kim and North. The mother-daughter pair effortlessly embodied the spirit of '90s Chanel models, turning the family gathering into a fashion-forward spectacle. While the lavish lifestyle of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may seem less relatable to the average person, there's no denying the allure and entertainment value of their glamorous escapades. Kim and North's coordinated Chanel moment added a touch of high fashion to the baby shower and left fans eagerly anticipating the next stylish chapter in the Kardashian-West saga.

