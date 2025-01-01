Kim Kardashian Takes Obsession Over Princess Diana Way Too Far

Kim Kardashian, who is known for her gimmicky personality, has now taken it way too far. Kim’s fascination with the royal family isn’t new to her fans. However, this time, it seems her ‘fascination’ has turned into an ‘obsession’. On more than a few occasions, Kim K has been seen collecting artifacts belonging to the late Princess Diana.

However, lately, her fascination has turned into an obsession. A source reported to In Touch Weekly that the billionaire celebrity is up for collecting anything belonging to the royal Princess. Kim Kardashian is reported to have paid $197,453 to acquire an amethyst and diamond crucifix pendant. She was seen attending the Sotheby’s London Auction in Jan 2023, where she obsessed over the pendant once worn by Diana.

Kim Kardashian purchased the late Princess Diana’s cross necklace at an auction, then wore it between her breasts to an event. Diana was not just British royalty—she was a universal figure who fought against injustice. This is utterly tacky. pic.twitter.com/Rqv7suwUcb — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 4, 2024

Kim successfully won over the other three auctioneers who bid for the coveted jewellery. She was seen flaunting the magnificent piece of jewellery at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2024. Recently, a source remarked that ‘Kim’s fascination with the royal family has taken on a life of its own’. “She has the power to make every outfit look so tacky,” a person wrote on social media about her outfit, while another added, “She turned it into something vulgar.”

“It’s more than just casual interest,” claimed an insider. Another source said, “Kim is obsessed with them, especially with Princess Diana.” “Kim’s been reading about Diana since she was a teenager, studying her life and legacy like it’s her personal history book,” stated an insider. The source said, “Kim is on a mission now to collect anything of Diana’s that comes up for auction.”

As per Kim’s statement earlier in The Sunday Projects, she expressed how much she would like to work with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on The Kardashians. “I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” said Kim K while talking about the couple.

The speculations of Meghan Markle looking forward to working with Kris Jenner and Kim were last reported by OK! An insider spilled, “If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene.”

Time and time again, Kim Kardashian has made remarks on the royal family, showing how personally she is invested in their life. When the Sussexes left the UK stating that the lack of security for Prince Archie was a major concern for them, Kim exclaimed, “I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” She mentioned Sussexes’ fear by adding, “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”