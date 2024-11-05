Kim Kardashian Called Out For How She Used Diana’s Iconic Necklace: "Bring Back Class, Ladies"

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala held recently over the weekend, Kim Kardashian dazzled in a cream coat train and a custom white Gucci gown. She also debuted a unique piece of jewelry— the pendant of the Attallah Cross that caught everyone's eye. While Kardashian has held the jewelry since 2023, it was once famously worn by Princess Diana. Kardashian's overall look consisting of a deep neck line, drew harsh criticism, with netizens accusing her of sexualizing Diana's iconic cross pendant.

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 02, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steve Granitz)

On X (formerly Twitter) a person wrote, "Kim Kardashian is a sad attention seeker out in public wearing the lovely Diana’s necklace in such a trashy way. Sickening. I am not reposting that." Another person remarked, "Kim Kardashian wearing Princess Diana's cross necklace...Insanely immodest, juxtaposed with a picture of Diana wearing it and looking 1000x classier. Bring back class, ladies." In a similar vein, one added, "Kim Kardashian can’t be compared with a single hair of Princess Diana. This is Class vs Trash." As the comments poured in, another blunted suggested, "Just because you can buy something doesn't mean you should. Some items carry historical significance that money can not measure."

Kim Kardashian is a sad attention seeker out in public wearing the lovely Diana’s necklace in such a trashy way sickening I’m not even reposting that 💩. — AltVixen (@AltcoinVixen) November 4, 2024

In 1987, Diana famously wore the iconic necklace to a Birthright charity event in London. Now renamed as Wellbeing of Women, the organization aims to improve the health of women, girls, and infants. The stunning jewelry was created in the 1920s by renowned jewelry designer, Garrard, and later acquired by businessman Naim Attallah in the 1980s.

Saw footage I will not RT of Kim Kardashian wearing Princess Diana's cross necklace. Insanely immodest, juxtaposed with a picture of Diana wearing it and looking 1000x classier. Bring back class, ladies. — Bethel McGrew 🇮🇱 (@BMcGrewvy) November 5, 2024

As reported by the Mirror, Attallah was close friends with Diana and frequently lent her the dazzling Cross for different occasions. His estate later put the pendant up for auction. Kardashian, a reality star, reportedly paid $197,453 for the diamond-encrusted amethyst cross at Sotheby's Royal & Noble auction. The Skims founder styled the iconic piece differently, significantly shortening the pearl chain and layering it with a stack of jewels, including a bold six-strand pearl choker. She used the pendant to add a touch of color to her otherwise monochromatic white ensemble.

Just because you can buy something doesn't mean you should. Some items carry historical significance that money can't measure. — box.sol (@sol_boxy) November 4, 2024

The famous necklace was praised by Kristian Spofforth, head of jewelry at Sotheby's London last year. He emphasized that the necklace's size, color, and unique style make it a fashion and faith statement that is sure to draw everyone's attention. He also expressed his happiness when the iconic pendant eventually found a second home with another well-known figure from around the world.

KIM KARDASHIAN. IN MARILYN MONROE’S HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT DRESS. THAT IS ALL. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Gljdrn5svh — mjc (@MC_squared_) May 3, 2022

As reported by E! News, Diana, who was well known for her exquisite taste in accessories, was especially fond of Garrard's creations. An example of her legacy is the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that she received from King Charles III that is now her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's engagement ring. Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kardashian as emulated a popular figure. In 2022 Met Gala, she wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 nude dress worn when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.