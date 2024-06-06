Kim Kardashian Slammed for Stealing 10-year-old Daughter North West’s Thunder

Kim Kardashian faced criticism for allegedly overshadowing one of her children. On May 24, North West, aged 10, made her stage debut in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Kardashian recently posted a carousel of images in a similar fit on her Instagram handle that backfired with several questioning her intent.

In the comments of Kim's post, fans criticized the makeup mogul for potentially overshadowing her eldest daughter's moment with the recent photoshoot. User @carmen.french wrote, "You couldn't let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it too🤦🏻‍♀️" @elizarastitas quipped, "So Kourtney was right 😂" @kat_fish1107 critically commented, "Just bc you can, doesn’t mean you should." Another user @hazeleyez_92 supported the claims made by others and said, "Why can’t she ever let anyone have their moment? Always wats to outdo the original 😩😂"

Sporting straightened black hair, she wore a yellow sweatshirt with a furry hood, complemented by shorts and furry slippers. The SKIMS posted photos on her Instagram wearing a yellow furry hat, a crossbody bag, and thigh-high boots by Erl. Beneath her cozy outerwear. The Kardashians star sported a skintight bodysuit paired with clear glasses. Just days prior, the fashion brand's social media featured several photos of North posing in a similar ensemble.

Previously Kardashian discussed her daughter's remarkable wardrobe in a video interview with GQ, coinciding with her November 2023 cover story for the magazine's Men of the Year issue. "I never thought that at 10 years old, my daughter would already be stealing my clothes. She really has the best style," Kardashian disclosed during the interview. In her performance, the daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West took on the role of Simba in the tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Disney film.

The TV personality disclosed that North has a fondness for vintage shopping and frequently picks out items from both Kardashian and West's closets. Kardashian reminisced about claiming her mom Kris Jenner's belongings while growing up. "What Kourtney and I did — this is so mean — [Kris] walked in on us once, and we were putting our names on her shoes. She was like, 'What are you guys doing?' And we were like, 'Well, when you die, we’ll know, like, who gets what,'" Kim explained. "It’s just crazy that North gets it so young, and just picks out the coolest stuff that I have," Kim added.

North is undoubtedly one of the most stylish 6-year-olds around. Following in the footsteps of her parents, she is already making a statement with her fashion sense. According to Revolt TV, in her cover story for i-D's The New Wave issue, the youngster discussed her passion for fashion. When asked about her style icon, she confidently replied, "Me." The elementary school student also mentioned that her favorite item in her closet at the moment is a Michael Jackson jacket gifted to her by her mom for Christmas.