Kim Kardashian Seen Singing With Chicago at North’s Debut in ‘The Lion King’ Concert

Kim Kardashian attended her eldest daughter, North West’s, theatrical debut in The Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. She later shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram Stories, highlighting North’s performance as Young Simba. In an adorable video, Kim is seen singing along to Can You Feel the Love Tonight while holding her younger daughter, Chicago, on her lap. A proud mother, she captioned the same, "I was feeling it @thelionking."

Que amor! Kim Kardashian e Chicago assistindo a apresentação da North do musical ‘The Lion King’ no Hollywood Bowl em Los Angeles — 24 de Maio, 2024 pic.twitter.com/cGiz0FhodY — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) May 26, 2024

As per Daily Mail, North’s debut in the live-to-film concert was highly anticipated. The two-day live extravaganza, which will air on Disney+, featured North alongside a stellar cast, including Heather Headley, Lebo M., and special guest Jennifer Hudson. The concert also showcased veteran talents from the franchise such as Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, and Nathan Lane.

Here is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North, as Simba in The Lion King.



She gets her talent from her mother, obviously. pic.twitter.com/cx0ZnzDeZX — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 25, 2024

Backstage, North was papped in her costume, alongside the character Zazu, and Jason Weaver, who voiced Young Simba in the 1994 animated film. Weaver shared his excitement and wrote, "Shout out to North and her mother @kimkardashian. Both of them are so nice!" Kim was not the only family member present. Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker were also spotted cheering for North.

Kim Kardashian with North West backstage after her performance on « the lion king » I just know Kim cried 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/WnYcwleZzN — leandre koffi (@leandek15) May 25, 2024

Earlier this year, North announced her first album, Elementary School Dropout, paying homage to her father's debut album, The College Dropout. Her involvement in the song Talking/Once Again from Vultures 1, a collaborative album by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, catapulted her into the spotlight, making her one of the youngest artists ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kimkardashian

As per People magazine, Kim does much more than attend these events. In an interview, Kim shared, "I'm not that active on TikTok, except for these ridiculous dances that my daughter makes me do...I would always think as a parent first, no matter what. So, I don't use TikTok too much as a tool, but I love how creative our kids are when they're engaging in doing some of the fun dances and these movies, and then they've taken it to a different level where...I've gotten like full camera equipment and they've made these short films."

OKAY NORTH! 🎥| North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl 🦁



Her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in attendance along with her siblings to cheer her on. pic.twitter.com/RqNJ1GxHvu — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 25, 2024

Gushing about her children, Kim exclaimed, "And so, it's gotten them into this cinematic creative space that I think is so fun to see as a mom. You know, they do plays in the house, and they dress up, and now they do some TikTok dances. But then they'll fully put their devices down, be fully engaged in a full production that they're doing at home that's so fun to watch, and we'll do the whole play for the whole family, and you know, really age-appropriate stuff."