Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Hand-Painted' Jeans Gifted By Her Kids Psalm, Saint, And North

Kim Kardashian is sporting her children's artwork! The 42-year-old The Kardashians star emphasized the one-of-a-kind Mother's Day present she received this year from her four children — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North West, 10 — pants with their own artwork on them. Kardashian shared a photo of the trousers on Instagram on August 25, writing in the caption, "The pants are one of several creative clothing pieces that I've been gifted on the annual springtime holiday throughout the years."

“I just love my babies!” she began. “For Mother's Day this year, they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mother's Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever!”

“I love seeing their personalities shine through their art,” Kardashian continued. "You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backward letters, and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

Kardashian can be seen standing in the mirror wearing a cropped white top and jeans frayed with her children's artwork in photographs she uploaded on Instagram. The front of the jeans had many doodles on the upper left that read "Mom" and "I [heart emoji] u," as well as an outline of a hand and a foot. The back of the pants had the words "Happy" spelled backward with a heart down one trouser leg and the phrase "I [heart emoji] you mom" inscribed along with some soccer graphics on the other pant leg, per PEOPLE.

The SKIMS founder is no stranger to spending quality time with her kids, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a wonderful handwritten card from her daughter North, which was written during their Tokyo vacation. While just a portion of the message was visible, North had written "I love you so much" and "Thank you so much," as well as the words "Dear Mom" drawn a heart around them. “Don’t want to share it all but my heart,” the proud mom captioned the Instagram Story, per PEOPLE.

On social media last month, Kardashian shared some adorable photos of Chicago, Saint, and Psalm napping together on a huge bed. “The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every second,” Kardashian captioned the post. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star told mom Kris Jenner that she is done having children and that her family is complete, despite sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent pregnancy. Jenner, 67, said her sister Kylie Jenner "just had a baby at 41."

"That's crazy. I think I'm done," Kardashian remarked. "You have four kids, so yeah," Jenner responded, with Kardashian noting, "It's a lot."

