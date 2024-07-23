Kim Kardashian Shares Never Seen Before Video with Khloe from a Bathroom: "Can't Snap My..."

Kim Kardashian shared a video with sister Khloé Kardashian from the bathroom that left fans in stitches. The SKIMS founder posted a short throwback video of the sisters in front of the bathroom mirror. The Good American founder can be seen fixing her sister's bodysuit as she kneels down while Kim takes the moment to be captured in her phone as she tilts backward. Captioning the video, "Things I find in my phone... thanks @KhloeKardashian," the mother of four shared it on her Instagram Story.

The video posted on Sunday, July 21 shows the Kardashian sisters giggle in the video as Kim says, "This is literally what sisters do. I can't snap my bodysuit!" as reported by People. As she joked, the hilarious video shows Kim's bodysuit getting snapped from underneath as Khloé assists her while Kim turns to the mirror with her phone hilariously. Replying to her elder sister the mom-of-two said, "This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long. When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?'" As she said this she worked on Kim, and exclaimed, "There's one," after finally putting the outfit in perfect sync on her sister.

The duo have been on an outing to India recently to attend billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The reality stars appeared dolled up in Indian traditional attire while turning many heads during the wedding as reported by Page Six. Sharing about their exotic wedding experience on Instagram Khloé wrote, "Kim and Khloé take India. I can’t believe I got to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie." Meanwhile, Kim shared a carousel of herself serving food at a temple with Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia. "Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls. I’m forever grateful," she wrote in a post.

Recently when Khloé turned 40 on June 28, Kim posted a carousel with her dear sister writing, "Welcome to the fucking 40 club baby. @khloekardashian I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30s and the time has now come. I know this will be the best decade of your life filled with so much love and happiness! I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you! What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side! Thanks for being the best friend and sister a girl could ever dream of Happy Birthday." The post included pictures of the two spending amazing time with each other and posing with grace. In one, Kim lays down on the ground trying to get the best shot of her sister.