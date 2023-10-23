When Jimmy Fallon Surprised Taylor Swift with a Secret Video of Her Post a Lasik Surgery

In a candid and side-splitting moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019, Taylor Swift once again appeared in the spotlight for more than just her chart-topping hits. When Fallon asked her about her Lasik eye surgery, it surprised her, as she hadn’t shared the news with most people around her. Nonetheless, the unsuspecting pop icon was in for a delightful surprise when Fallon unearthed a video taken by her mother in the aftermath of the surgery.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Wholehearted Speech Steals the Show at 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon cheekily brought up Swift's Lasik surgery, prompting her to admit, "Yeah, but um-I did, but I don't even tell people that." Despite the unexpected revelation from Fallon, Swift was actually excited about the result of the procedure, exclaiming, "It was great. I really can see very well." The conversation took a funny turn when Fallon inquired about the effects of painkillers, to which the Bejeweled singer replied, "They definitely give you some pretty hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye."

The interview reached its epitome of humor when Fallon teased the existence of a post-surgery video filmed by Swift's mother. With an amused yet bewildered expression, the Daylight singer asked, "What is going on? What is happening right now?" Fallon seized the opportunity to share the never-before-seen video, setting off a wave of laughter among the viewers.

In the video, as per Daily Mail, a post-surgery Swift, adorned in a brown puppy face sweater and a protective eye shield, tried to navigate the complex realm of choosing ‘the one’ banana. The drugged-up singer hilariously struggled with fruit selection, asserting, "That wasn't the one I wanted...I tried to get this one." Her mother tried to help her choose the 'right banana,' to which Swift puzzlingly remarked, "What do we do with this one now? It doesn't have a head. OK, I'm fine, fine."

Also Read: Taylor Swift Makes Fan's Dream Come True by Signing Her Arm for Tattoo at Eras Tour Movie Premiere

This hilarious masterpiece of a video continued as Swift’s mother advised her against crying over the ordeal, and Swift, with her quirkiness, responded, "Sometimes it doesn’t go your way." The funny video ended with a lying-down Swift eating a banana, accompanied by her mother’s suggestion not to fall asleep. Swift, in her classic nature, with a twinkle in her eyes, retorted, "I’m not asleep, my mind is alive."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Here’s What Taylor Swift Bought With Her First Paycheck, and What It Meant for Her

Reacting to the public broadcast of the hilarious video, the Karma singer joked about her mother, "She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you?" The unexpected and uproarious glimpse into Swift's post-Lasik world added a playful touch to her already captivating persona. Currently, the pop singer is on her record-breaking Eras Tour, captivating audiences worldwide with her musical prowess and, undoubtedly, leaving them with a smile, much like the unforgettable Lasik surgery aftermath video.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift and Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce Seemingly Had a Makeout Session, Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted Clue

Travis Kelce Admits Being Protective About Taylor Swift in a Podcast Amid Romance Rumors