Kim Kardashian Questions Moon Landing — NASA Fires Back

Kim Kardashian was rather casual when she dropped a moon landing conspiracy theory on her reality show. What she likely didn’t expect was that it would lead to a showdown with none other than NASA! The setting in which this happened was Hulu’s The Kardashians, where Kim told her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, “It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen.” Kim went on to say that she had read several articles that prove her theory correct and that she knew of Buzz Aldrin and “the other one”, saying that the landing was fake. Except, of course, this was utterly false, and there was no recording of Aldrin saying anything of this sort!

To be honest, Kim Kardashian is not the only one who believes in this theory because, as she pointed out, “There’s no gravity on the Moon—why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the Moon have a different footprint than the photos [show]. Why are there no stars?” Several people on TikTok seemed to agree as they commented, “She’s right, look it up,” and “something intelligent coming out of her mouth.”

It’s essential to keep in mind that Buzz Aldrin constantly rejected such myths and never said that the moon landing was fake. But the interview that Kim Kardashian is talking about was misinterpreted by conspiracy theorists.

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀 🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

NASA didn’t let the opportunity slip. In response to X, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy clarified her doubts and even referenced President Donald Trump. He writes, “We won the last space race, and we will win this one too.” Although the response was fast, it caused controversy of its own. NASA has been condemned for spending more time debunking celebrity conspiracy theories than dealing with urgent scientific issues, such as the mystery of interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, which some people think looks like a spaceship.

“My complaint is there was an immediate response to [Kim Kardashian] but no response to us,” Harvard scientist Avi Loeb told NewsNation. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s show All’s Fair has Disney+’s most-watched trailer of all time. Kardashian recently told the BBC that she accepted the offer to play a part in the show pretty much “blindly” and that “[Ryan Myrphy] loves to uplift women.”

Anyway, Kim Kardashian’s latest moon landing conspiracy theory was just an example of how celebrity opinions can affect the way people think, even if they are very far from reality! The internet is always hungry for drama and only blows up such moments and makes them viral. On the other hand, NASA couldn’t ignore the strangest thing when it came from someone with a sizeable fan following.

