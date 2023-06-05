Kim Kardashian Shares Her Used $8K Skirt and $5K Swimsuit For Purchase on Kardashian Kloset

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is urging her fans to buy her pre-owned clothing items, including an $8,000 skirt and a $5,000 swimsuit, through her personal resell website, Kardashian Kloset. The exorbitant price tags have sparked intense criticism from the public.

Kim Kardashian and her Kardashian-Jenner family members have been actively selling their used clothing and accessories through Kardashian Kloset. The recent additions to the collection have raised eyebrows due to their huge price tags. Among the most expensive items is a vintage Christian Dior skirt listed at a staggering $7,995.

This rare piece, designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior in 2000, features a unique high-waisted denim midi skirt adorned with a newspaper print, including images of the former Queen and Duke of England. Another standout item in the Kardashian Kloset is a vintage Fendi swimsuit, priced at a comparatively lower $4,995. The swimsuit, a size six, carries the appeal of luxury fashion with its designer label. Both items require an additional $14.95 for shipping.

The exorbitant prices of these second-hand items have sparked intense criticism. According to The U.S. Sun, certain products lack tags, and some even show signs of damage, further adding fuel to the skepticism.

Notably, Kylie Jenner listed a damaged Hermes Birkin leather handbag for a whopping $65,000, without the accompanying lock and key. Similarly, a $17,000 alligator Kelly classic wallet from Kylie's collection is said to have "some discoloration." These instances have raised questions about the authenticity and value of the items being sold.

Despite the controversy surrounding the prices and conditions of the items, the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to attract buyers and maintain a dedicated following. With over 800 items currently available on Kardashian Kloset, the family is estimated to be selling their second-hand wardrobe for a total worth of $963,173. The most active sellers on the platform are Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, with more than 200 items each.

Kim Kardashian's collection alone consists of 213 items valued at $310,158. Among her offerings is a Balenciaga navy wool coat, described as being in excellent condition but weighing nearly 7 pounds. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner aims to make $228,447 from her 110 listed items. Kourtney Kardashian offers the most affordable options, with her 91 pieces priced at an average of $336 per item. She even reduced the price of her highest-valued garment, a Valentino dress, from $7,950 to $3,180.

Despite being a highly sought-after supermodel who often receives a multitude of free outfits, Kendall Jenner has chosen not to participate in the used clothing trend embraced by her family members. Currently, her collection on the website consists of only 25 items, amounting to a total value of $26,994. Interestingly, the top-selling item from Kendall's offerings is a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress, priced at $6,995.