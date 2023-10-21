Kim Kardashian Mistook Brazilian Flag for Palestine's in TikTok Livestream with Daughter North

Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West, often grace social media with their dynamic presence. The duo is often seen vibing to different trends on their shared account on TikTok which is solely monitored and managed by Kardashian. Their account on the famous platform is said to have a humungous following of 533.4 Million followers. However, it seemed like one of the most followed influencers was on a break and had only just returned to TikTok via a live video that has now gone viral.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

According to Metro, the pair were in the middle of explaining their whereabouts and other affairs to an actively engaging audience in a live video on TikTok. While North peered into the screen greeting and addressing followers, Kardashian was keeping a close eye from afar throughout the livestream. The SKIMS mogul also chimed in from time to time exchanging formalities and answering queries by fans along with her daughter. Things were all well until the duo took notice of an emoji of the flag of Palestine in solidarity with the country’s situation about the ongoing war.

Image Source: YouTube | @Nasrothschild

The lively interaction, came to a brief pause after a curious North tried to identify the flag people were repeatedly commenting on the video. And so she decided to get a closer look. But when she was unable to identify it, she asked her mother to help her out with the name of the flag. “What is that flag?” wondered North. Kardashian being a helpful mother took a quick glance at it and ended up getting the name horribly wrong.

Image Source: YouTube | @Nasrothschild

Instead of identifying it as the country above’s flag, she misunderstood it for the Brazillian flag which boasts a similar color palate. “That’s Brazil. That’s where Neymar is from because we’re talking about all the soccer stuff,” she said.

Kim Kardashian shows support the genocide of Palestine by refusing to acknowledge the Palestinian flag when North asked her pic.twitter.com/oEc5LhgXPK — tiana🇵🇸 (@cuntination) October 19, 2023

It didn’t take very long for critics to take serious note of this error as they took to numerous social media platforms to slam The Kardashians star for it. An account on X, formerly Twitter, shared a snap from the live and beckoned his followers to comment on it. One person said, “@kimkardashian tell your child the truth.” A second joked, “She probably doesn’t know the flag. Lamo.” A final one took a swipe at the mother of four’s designation as a Human Rights Lawyer, “Isn’t she a Human Rights lawyer?” For there were a plethora of critics who harshly criticized the reality star.

Why wud she expose her child to those atrocities? It's obvious why she did that... — Revived Drip (@RevivedDrip) October 20, 2023

Nonetheless, few defended Kardashian’s actions, claiming she allegedly wanted to “protect” her daughter. “Maybe she doesn’t want to explain a literal war to her 8-year-old child?” pondered one. Another one chimed in, “Y’all she’s literally with her child. It’s okay for her not wanting to address death and violence around her young daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A final one clapped back at trolls fiercely, “Y’all are so dramatic and annoying, she’s protecting her kid. How about you stop whining about celebrities on TikTok and actually go help?” Although Kardashian took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ongoing situation, neither she nor her representatives have spoken out on the recent ordeal.

