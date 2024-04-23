Kim Kardashian Loses 100K+ Followers Over Taylor Swift Row, Fans Want Kris Jenner to Help

Kim Kardashian has found herself at the center of a social media storm following the release of Taylor Swift's latest track, thanK you aIMee. In just a few days since its debut, Kardashian, 43, has seen a staggering loss of 120,000 and counting followers across her social media platforms. As mentioned by US Weekly, the song, believed to be a pointed jab at the reality star, features lyrics that leave little to the imagination. Swift, 34, sings, "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, But she used to say she wished that you were dead." Such cutting lines have ignited a firestorm of backlash against Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

According to Marie Claire, Swift's loyal fanbase, affectionately known as Swifties, have flooded Kardashian's Instagram and Twitter comments sections with references to the song's title, which cleverly spells out "Kim" in capital letters. Swift is renowned for embedding hidden messages within her lyrics through capitalization, and fans have been quick to pick up on this detail. The fallout from the song's release hasn't been limited to social media scorn. Kardashian has had a significant decline in her follower count, according to social media tracking apps, and this sudden drop has left many wondering how the reality TV star will navigate this storm.

In times of crisis, Kardashian has often relied on the guidance of her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, who has earned a reputation for turning the family's challenges into opportunities for growth and success. From navigating controversies to capitalizing on scandals, Jenner's strategic prowess has been key to the Kardashian brand's resilience.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Jenner's next move, urging her to work her magic and help Kardashian recover. Comments flooding Jenner's social media echo this sentiment, with fans expressing their anticipation for her intervention. Some speculate on potential outcomes, from new business ventures to Kardashian's next career move.

“Kris, you need to help Kim. why you being quiet. Work that magic on this TayTay drama, girl,” wrote one fan in Jenner’s comments section. “Me just waiting for Kris to spin this Taylor beef into a new Skimms collection or something. Y’all wait,” said another. “Kris ain’t crying, y’all. She’s telling Kim ‘you’re doing great Sweetie’, with this Taylor s–t lol,” added a third. A fourth made a stand: “You Swifties think that Taylor won? She just solidified Kim as a legend by dedicating a whole song to her. *awaits Kris jenner making merch out of this or including it in kardashian’s new season.*”

Swift's latest album was anticipated to address various topics and feuds, but it's Kardashian who seems to have borne the brunt of the singer's lyrical prowess. Beyond its catchy title, thanK you aIMee doesn't hold back, with Swift recounting experiences of bullying and emotional turmoil.

The tiff between Swift and Kardashian dates back over a decade, stemming from incidents involving Kanye West, Kardashian's former husband. From public disagreements to social media spats, their relationship has been fraught with tension. Swift has used her music as a platform to address these conflicts, with thanK you aIMee being the latest installment in their ongoing saga.

Despite the turmoil, Swift remains resilient, reflecting on her experiences with grace and fortitude. In a 2019 essay for Elle, she wrote, "It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it."